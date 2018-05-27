This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'm a fighter': Salah confident for World Cup despite shoulder injury

The Liverpool forward hopes to be in Russia to ‘make you all proud.’

By AFP Sunday 27 May 2018, 6:19 PM
Salah suffered the injury during the second half in Kiev.
Image: VI-Images via Getty Images
Image: VI-Images via Getty Images

EGYPT’S MOHAMED SALAH is “confident” of being fit for the World Cup despite suffering a shoulder injury in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

Salah was forced off in tears during the first half of the 3-1 loss in Kiev on Saturday, sparking fears he wouldn’t make it to next month’s World Cup.

The 25-year-old sustained the problem when he was dragged awkwardly to the turf following a challenge with Sergio Ramos, leading some to claim the Madrid defender had deliberately tried to injure Liverpool’s star forward.

Speaking after the final, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had described the injury as “serious” amid fears Salah had suffered a dislocated shoulder.

That would have ruled him out of Egypt’s first appearance in the World Cup since 1990.

But it now appears there is a good chance Salah will be able to join his country for the tournament in Russia.

“It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter. Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud,” Salah wrote on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

“Your love and support will give me the strength I need.”

Just as Salah tweeted his fitness update, reports in Egypt claimed he had only suffered a strain in the shoulder ligaments and is expected to be back in action in three weeks.

Salah had been instrumental in Liverpool’s unexpected run to their Champions League final since 2007.

In an incredible first season with the Premier League club following his transfer from Roma last year, Salah broke a host of record as he scored 44 goals in all competitions.

He was voted Liverpool’s Players of the Year and also scooped the PFA and Football Writers’ Player of the Year awards.

Salah had also scored the goal that took Egypt to the World Cup when he netted a dramatic late penalty in a qualifier against Congo in October.

Egypt’s opening World Cup group stage match is against Uruguay on 15 June.

The Pharaohs will then play against Russia and Saudi Arabia on 19 and 25 June.

Before that, Egypt will play friendlies, almost certainly without Salah, against Belgium and Colombia on 1 and 6 June.

