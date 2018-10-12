Pick that out! Mohamed Salah scores directly from a corner for Egypt during Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Salah celebrates scoring Egypt's fourth goal on Friday night.

MOHAMED SALAH RETURNED to his goal-scoring best this evening, rediscovering his eye for the back of the net with a genius moment of individual brilliance against Swaziland for Egypt.

The pair were facing off in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday. With his side 3-0 up, Salah attempted an audacious shot directly from a corner — with is effort curling inwards before beating his opposition goalkeeper with a wicked bend.

Salah has struggled to hit the heights of last season for Liverpool so far this campaign. Last season the forward scored an incredible 44 goals in all competitions, but has registered just three goals in eight appearances in the Premier League since August.

