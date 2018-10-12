This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 12 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pick that out! Mohamed Salah scores directly from a corner for Egypt during Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

The forward has struggled for form this season for Liverpool but scored an incredible goal on Friday.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Oct 2018, 7:40 PM
41 minutes ago 2,231 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4283963

DpU4fjIX4AALSXI Salah celebrates scoring Egypt's fourth goal on Friday night.

MOHAMED SALAH RETURNED to his goal-scoring best this evening, rediscovering his eye for the back of the net with a genius moment of individual brilliance against Swaziland for Egypt.

The pair were facing off in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday. With his side 3-0 up, Salah attempted an audacious shot directly from a corner — with is effort curling inwards before beating his opposition goalkeeper with a wicked bend.

Salah has struggled to hit the heights of last season for Liverpool so far this campaign. Last season the forward scored an incredible 44 goals in all competitions, but has registered just three goals in eight appearances in the Premier League since August.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    LEINSTER
    LIVE: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
    LIVE: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
    Leinster A seal place in Celtic Cup final with seven-try win over Munster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    'I really enjoyed my time at Leinster but knew Johnny was only gone for two years'
    'I really enjoyed my time at Leinster but knew Johnny was only gone for two years'
    'We're just one of the teams chasing it again': Leinster hit reset in back-to-back bid
    'There are a lot of guys disappointed': Cullen's Leinster fully locked and loaded
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    Klopp warns Liverpool 'second is nothing' in Premier League title fight
    ‘Courtois got injured at Stamford Bridge and there was a chance of coming on. I was crapping myself on the bench’
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Doherty in the starting XI against Denmark, a Preston duo up front and more Nations League talking points
    Doherty in the starting XI against Denmark, a Preston duo up front and more Nations League talking points
    Jeff Hendrick reveals sit-down chat with Roy Keane helped him recover from Wales woe
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie