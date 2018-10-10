This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Back to business! 'Moliwood' bromance to be tested by Race to Dubai finale

Tommy Fleetwood has great friend Francesco Molinari in his sights but concedes there are others he would rather beat.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 8:56 PM
30 minutes ago 549 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4279377
Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari at the Ryder Cup.
Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari at the Ryder Cup.
Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari at the Ryder Cup.

THEY UNITED TO great effect for Europe at the Ryder Cup, but Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari must put aside their bromance as the Race to Dubai hots up.

Fleetwood and Open champion Molinari were paired for all four sessions across Friday and Saturday at Le Golf National, returning a perfect 4-0 record to give rise to the ‘Moliwood’ moniker.

But this week at the British Masters they resume their solo crusades as reigning Race to Dubai winner Fleetwood, in second ahead of this week’s event at Walton Heath, attempts to close the gap – standing at more than a million points – to leader and great friend Molinari.

Fleetwood revealed today that he is likely to feature at two more tournaments between the British Masters and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, but the Englishman will not be too sorry if he cannot overhaul his Ryder Cup companion.

“I’m a long way behind but it’s the opposite of last year in that I led all year last year,” Fleetwood told a media conference.

“I might get nowhere near, but I might get close and I’m chasing it now. It’s a stretch to think about it but I’d love to play Dubai with a chance. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.

“It’s kind of in Fran’s hands as well. I’m working on improving, I’d love to be in contention again in a couple of events, there’s plenty of things to look at, it’s no time to rest now.

“There’s probably people I’d prefer to beat but if it was me and Fran it came down to – someone else could always come into the mix – but if it was me and Fran it came down to, either way I’m going to be more than happy.

“I think we won’t hold it against him – with the year he’s having, I think he might have deserved it!”

Molinari, meanwhile, only plans to play at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China between this week and Dubai and the Italian concedes it will feel odd to be competing directly against Fleetwood just a couple of weeks after combining so superbly in Paris.

“It’s going to be a little strange to try and beat each other instead of playing as a team,” said Molinari, who is due to play alongside Fleetwood in each of the first two rounds this week.

“That’s the big goal ahead but there’s Tommy and many other guys who are chasing me; there’s still a lot of points and money to play for. All I can do is try and approach it day by day, tournament by tournament, like I’ve done so far. I’ll do my best and we’ll see after Dubai if it’s enough or not.

“It’s been a great summer but a tiring summer, so it’s important to manage my mental energies more than anything. I’d love to do it; I know it’s not going to be easy, but I’ll do my best.

“It’s been a bit of a blur. It’s been going fast with so many things happening and not enough time to rest and recover. My back at the end of the Ryder Cup on Monday wasn’t great – I couldn’t do my shoelaces! I’m not a kid like Tommy, I need to manage my body.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor takes a tumble in UFC rankings as Khabib climbs to second place
    McGregor takes a tumble in UFC rankings as Khabib climbs to second place
    McGregor's coach expects Khabib rematch next but would love Diaz trilogy
    Dana White dismisses claim UFC should shoulder blame for Khabib's actions
    FOOTBALL
    FFF chief suggests Benzema's France career is 'finished'
    FFF chief suggests Benzema's France career is 'finished'
    'Sometimes he is a little too laid-back' - Dutch boss says Van Dijk must improve
    'I think he has done it on purpose': Pogba slammed by Saha over Mourinho comments
    LEINSTER
    If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    Leinster hurling counties to gain break in new schedule for 2019 senior championship
    Leinster's pack bringing 'a spike' after tough lessons from Munster maul
    IRELAND
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    Wayne Barnes to referee Ireland's November clash with All Blacks
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie