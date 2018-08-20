What was your favourite moment from an extraordinary summer of hurling?

IT MAY WELL go down as the greatest All-Ireland senior hurling championship of all-time, but what was your favourite moment from the summer?

Here are the main contenders:

1. The 18-second turnaround in Tipperary vs Clare

A six-point swing over the course of 18 dramatic seconds helped Clare keep their Munster campaign alive with a 1-23 to 1-21 win over Tipperary back in June.

The key moment of the game arrived in the 65th minute. The Premier were four in front when Jake Morris’s effort beat Donal Tuohy but struck the post and bounced back into play.

Clare worked the ball upfield and Podge Collins released Ian Galvin, who buried a strike past Brian Hogan. Instead of going seven in front, Tipp’s advantage was cut to a single point. The Banner eventually levelled and surged to victory in stoppage-time.

Six Point Swing! Jake Morris from Tipperary hits the post, Clare go down the field and score a fine goal through Ian Galvin. pic.twitter.com/dXb3nUQaJV — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 10, 2018

2. Tipperary’s ghost goal vs Waterford

The officiating gaffe of the summer goes to Alan Kelly and his umpire who awarded Tipperary a ghost goal in their 1-22 apiece draw with Waterford in Munster.

Jason Forde’s shot at goal was adjudged to have been carried over the line by Waterford’s Austin Gleeson and the three-pointer helped Tipperary force a share of the spoils after trailing by 11 points at one stage in the second-half.

The umpire raised his green flag without consulting his colleague and replays showed that Gleeson hadn’t crossed the line. The GAA tweeted a video of the incident before later deleting it.

'The Waterford players and supporters not at all happy' - Controversy at the Gaelic Grounds as Waterford v Tipp ends in a draw #rtegaa #TheSundayGame pic.twitter.com/ptZ4SfOPYE — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 3, 2018

3. Eoin Murphy’s brilliant saves vs Limerick

A heroic display of goalkeeping from Eoin Murphy against Limerick wasn’t enough to keep Kilkenny in the championship.

Murphy pulled off two incredible saves on Treaty corner-forward Aaron Gillane to deny him a goal in either half. The first stop was on a Gillane kick from point-blank range.

Aaron Gillane makes a tremendous catch and kicks a superb shot towards goal only for Eoin Murphy to pull off a top corner save. Watch the highlights at 9.30pm @rte2 tonight #RTEGAA #GAA pic.twitter.com/2ZGOoQZtBs — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 15, 2018

Murphy’s second save was an even more acrobatic effort.

Aaron Gillane gets the point after a superb save from Kilkenny's Eoin Murphy! pic.twitter.com/eo7brTdy8y — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 15, 2018

4. TJ Reid’s equaliser vs Galway

The Leinster final packed some late drama as three stoppage-time scores from Kilkenny sent their decider with Galway to a replay.

TJ Reid bagged 10 points, none more important than his 72nd-minute equaliser from midfield. When John Donnelly fed Reid with a handpass, the Croke Park crowd buzzed with excitement as he wound up to shoot.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks ace had time to turn onto his favoured left side and he smashed the ball over the bar to level the game up.

TJ Reid draws the match with a monster point! pic.twitter.com/dpf1FGOPFl — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 1, 2018

5. Peter Duggan’s stunning point vs Galway

The score of the summer and one of the greatest ever in Croke Park. Peter Duggan’s incredible solo run and one-handed strike on the volley despite the close attention of four Galway defenders was mesmerising.

Duggan’s score was a remarkable display of strength, skill and sheer doggedness that set the pulses of hurling fans racing.

Peter Duggan with a lovely skilful point. pic.twitter.com/gOME4yoYJU — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 28, 2018

Galway looked set to advance into the All-Ireland final when they led by a point deep into stoppage-time at the end of the second-half of extra-time, but Jason McCarthy had other ideas.

The Banner worked a ball from the back through the lines and it made its way into the paw of 21-year-old substitute McCarthy, who slotted over the clutch score to send this tie to a replay.

Jason Mc Carthy makes it all square to bring it to a replay after extra-time. pic.twitter.com/c2jIZqp8zQ — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 28, 2018

7. Nickie Quaid’s stoppage-time flick vs Cork

It’s likely that Limerick wouldn’t have even made it to the final had it not been for Nickie Quaid’s amazing save on Seamus Harnedy in the 72nd-minute of their last four clash with Cork.

With the sides locked at 1-26 apiece, Harnedy looked to have the goal at his mercy but Quaid kept his eyes on the ball and flicked it away to deny the Rebels. The game went to extra-time where Limerick eventually prevailed.

Such was the quality of Quaid’s stop it was featured in US sports magazine Sports Illustrated as their highlight of the weekend.

Check out this unbelievable save by Nickie Quaid! pic.twitter.com/Y3deg0CM18 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 29, 2018

8. Jonathan Glynn’s one-handed goal vs Clare

Jonathan Glynn’s phenomenal 20th-minute goal was the highlight as Galway raced into a 1-9 to 0-3 lead against Clare in the semi-final replay in Thurles.

Full-forward Glynn fetched the ball from the clouds while holding off a Banner defender, before he collected possession, spun away from another Clare man and slammed the ball one-handed past Tuohy.

GOAL for Galway's Jonathan Glynn! pic.twitter.com/Eix7u2IjW4 — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 5, 2018

9. Shane O’Donnell solo goal vs Galway

Shane O’Donnell’s wonder goal in the same game dragged Clare back into the contest.

He flicked up possession, danced past John Hanbury, Daithi Burke and sold David Burke a dummy before striking it on the half-volley past James Skehill.

Even his celebration oozed class.

10. Pat Ryan’s deft finish vs Cork

Pat Ryan was part of a Limerick bench that contributed 2-6 against Cork. His goal, a stunning lob in the second period of extra-time, pretty much confirmed Limerick’s progression to their first All-Ireland final in 11 years.

Ryan collected the ball in the corner, burned his man down the end line and showed a cool head by lofting a delicate finish over Anthony Nash.

Another goal for Limerick! Pat Ryan increases Limerick's lead. pic.twitter.com/KZWvBylgCC — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 29, 2018

