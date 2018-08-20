What was your favourite moment from an extraordinary summer of hurling?

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 August, 2018
From Nickie Quaid’s stunning save against Cork to Peter Duggan’s wonder point against Galway, this championship had it all.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 20 Aug 2018, 5:21 PM
1 hour ago 4,998 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/4191258

IT MAY WELL go down as the greatest All-Ireland senior hurling championship of all-time, but what was your favourite moment from the summer? 

Nickie Quaid blocks a shot from Seamus Harnedy Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Here are the main contenders:

1. The 18-second turnaround in Tipperary vs Clare

A six-point swing over the course of 18 dramatic seconds helped Clare keep their Munster campaign alive with a 1-23 to 1-21 win over Tipperary back in June.

The key moment of the game arrived in the 65th minute. The Premier were four in front when Jake Morris’s effort beat Donal Tuohy but struck the post and bounced back into play.

Clare worked the ball upfield and Podge Collins released Ian Galvin, who buried a strike past Brian Hogan. Instead of going seven in front, Tipp’s advantage was cut to a single point. The Banner eventually levelled and surged to victory in stoppage-time.

2. Tipperary’s ghost goal vs Waterford

The officiating gaffe of the summer goes to Alan Kelly and his umpire who awarded Tipperary a ghost goal in their 1-22 apiece draw with Waterford in Munster.

Jason Forde’s shot at goal was adjudged to have been carried over the line by Waterford’s Austin Gleeson and the three-pointer helped Tipperary force a share of the spoils after trailing by 11 points at one stage in the second-half.

The umpire raised his green flag without consulting his colleague and replays showed that Gleeson hadn’t crossed the line. The GAA tweeted a video of the incident before later deleting it.

3. Eoin Murphy’s brilliant saves vs Limerick

A heroic display of goalkeeping from Eoin Murphy against Limerick wasn’t enough to keep Kilkenny in the championship.

Murphy pulled off two incredible saves on Treaty corner-forward Aaron Gillane to deny him a goal in either half. The first stop was on a Gillane kick from point-blank range.

Murphy’s second save was an even more acrobatic effort.

4. TJ Reid’s equaliser vs Galway

The Leinster final packed some late drama as three stoppage-time scores from Kilkenny sent their decider with Galway to a replay.

TJ Reid bagged 10 points, none more important than his 72nd-minute equaliser from midfield. When John Donnelly fed Reid with a handpass, the Croke Park crowd buzzed with excitement as he wound up to shoot.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks ace had time to turn onto his favoured left side and he smashed the ball over the bar to level the game up.

5. Peter Duggan’s stunning point vs Galway

The score of the summer and one of the greatest ever in Croke Park. Peter Duggan’s incredible solo run and one-handed strike on the volley despite the close attention of four Galway defenders was mesmerising.

Duggan’s score was a remarkable display of strength, skill and sheer doggedness that set the pulses of hurling fans racing.


6. Jason McCarthy’s extra-time equaliser vs Galway

Galway looked set to advance into the All-Ireland final when they led by a point deep into stoppage-time at the end of the second-half of extra-time, but Jason McCarthy had other ideas.

The Banner worked a ball from the back through the lines and it made its way into the paw of 21-year-old substitute McCarthy, who slotted over the clutch score to send this tie to a replay.

7. Nickie Quaid’s stoppage-time flick vs Cork

It’s likely that Limerick wouldn’t have even made it to the final had it not been for Nickie Quaid’s amazing save on Seamus Harnedy in the 72nd-minute of their last four clash with Cork.

With the sides locked at 1-26 apiece, Harnedy looked to have the goal at his mercy but Quaid kept his eyes on the ball and flicked it away to deny the Rebels. The game went to extra-time where Limerick eventually prevailed.

Such was the quality of Quaid’s stop it was featured in US sports magazine Sports Illustrated as their highlight of the weekend.

8. Jonathan Glynn’s one-handed goal vs Clare

Jonathan Glynn’s phenomenal 20th-minute goal was the highlight as Galway raced into a 1-9 to 0-3 lead against Clare in the semi-final replay in Thurles.

Full-forward Glynn fetched the ball from the clouds while holding off a Banner defender, before he collected possession, spun away from another Clare man and slammed the ball one-handed past Tuohy.

9. Shane O’Donnell solo goal vs Galway

Shane O’Donnell’s wonder goal in the same game dragged Clare back into the contest.

He flicked up possession, danced past John Hanbury, Daithi Burke and sold David Burke a dummy before striking it on the half-volley past James Skehill.

Even his celebration oozed class.

10. Pat Ryan’s deft finish vs Cork

Pat Ryan was part of a Limerick bench that contributed 2-6 against Cork. His goal, a stunning lob in the second period of extra-time, pretty much confirmed Limerick’s progression to their first All-Ireland final in 11 years.

Ryan collected the ball in the corner, burned his man down the end line and showed a cool head by lofting a delicate finish over Anthony Nash.

***********

What was your favourite moment from the championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

