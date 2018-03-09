Conor McManus remains on the bench as Monaghan make 3 changes to face Galway

THE MONAGHAN TEAM to face Galway in Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 1 encounter shows three changes from their narrow win over Tyrone in the previous round.

Drew Wylie drops to the bench, while Colin Walshe and Shane Carey are not included in the matchday squad.

In their place come in Kieran Duffy, Paraic Mc Guirk and Ryan McAnespie. Ace attacker Conor McManus remains on the bench as Monaghan continue to ease him into the season.

Galway lead the top tier with four wins from four, but Malachy O’Rourke’s side are just two points behind and still have a credible chance of making the Division 1 final.

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotsown)

2. Kieran Duffy (Latton)

3. Conor Boyle (Clontibret)

3. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

5. Vinnie Corey (Clontibret)

6. Paraic Mc Guirk (Seán Mac Diarmada)

7. Dessie Mone (Clontibret)

8. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

9. Niall Kearns (Sean McDermotts)

11. Fintan Kelly (Clones)

10. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)

12. Ryan Mc Anespie (Scairbh na gCaorach)

13. Jack McCarron (Currin)

14. Thomas Kerr (Ballybay)

15. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

Subs

16. Shane Garland (Domhnach Maighean)

17. Drew Wylie (Béal Átha Beithe)

18. Karl O’Connell (Tigh Thalainn)

19. Kieran Hughes (An Bhoth)

20. Neil Mc Adam (Na Cláirsigh Mhuineacháin)

21. Paudie Mc Kenna (Gaeil Triúcha)

22. Dermot Malone (Fág An Bealach)

23. Owen Duffy (Leachtain)

24. David Garland (Domhnach Maighean)

25. Conor Mc Manus (Cluain Tiobraid)

26. Michéal Bannigan (Achadh na Muileann)

