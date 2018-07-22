3:09PM

Kerry need a result today and speaking earlier this week, five-time All-Ireland winner — and Paddy Power News columnist — says:

“From having been inside that dressing room with all these players, I only retired less than 12 months ago, and knowing the guys inside there and their character that there’s going to be a massive, massive performance out of Kerry next week in Clones. There’s no doubt in my mind about that.

“There’s a lot of pride in those players, things didn’t go right for them last Sunday and they’ll be disappointed. Having the opportunity to come back one week later is massive. You don’t get that kind of opportunity too often.

“They can right a wrong almost right away. To a certain degree there is a gun to their head, they have to win. Going up to Clones will not be easy. It’s going to be a war of attrition. Monaghan have a fantastic record above there and they’ll have their tails up after beating Kildare.”