39,319 Views 11 Comments
65Mins

Monaghan 1-16 Kerry 0-16

Stephen O’Brien now on the frees for Kerry and he scores to make it a three-point game again heading into the last five minutes of normal time.

64Mins

Monaghan 1-16 Kerry 0-15

Anthony Maher replaces Jack Barry on the Kerry team.

63Mins

Monaghan 1-16 Kerry 0-15

Monaghan bring on Owen Duff in place of Shane Carey.

62Mins

Monaghan 1-16 Kerry 0-15

Karl O’Connell has been exceptional so far and his performance deserves a point. McManus popped the ball out to the defender and O’Connell kept his composure to split the posts.

Clifford replies with a monstrous point.

56Mins

Monaghan 1-15 Kerry 0-14

McManus now on 1-8 after that free. Every time Kerry seem to eating into the deficit, Monaghan find a response.

The final 10 minutes of normal time are looming.

55Mins

Monaghan 1-14 Kerry 0-14

Gavin White comes off after an accidental collision. Donaghy wins the resultant throw-up and Paul Murphy powers through the Monaghan defence to kick a point.

54Mins

Monaghan 1-14 Kerry 0-13

Rory Beggan finds his range again and that’s his fourth point of the game. That’s three points on the bounce for Monaghan.

Darran O’Sullivan has been introduced for Kerry with Seán O’Shea coming off.

52Mins

Monaghan 1-13 Kerry 0-13

Brian Ó Beaglaíoch is on for Mark Griffin.

52Mins

Monaghan 1-13 Kerry 0-13

McManus wins a free and converts it to push them into a three-point lead.

48Mins

Monaghan 1-12 Kerry 0-13

O’Shea misses a long-range free as James O’Donoghue comes on to replace Paul Geaney.

45Mins

Monaghan 1-12 Kerry 0-13

McManus hits Monaghan’s first point of the second half in the 44th minute. He’s on 1-6 now and it gives his side a bit of a breather.

44Mins

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-13

David Moran keeps the recovery going with a beautiful point from play. It’s a one-point game now.

What a response from Kerry after looking like they were drifting out of the tie

43Mins

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-12

Kerry get a reprieve as Beggan’s effort goes wide. The momentum seems to be swinging Kerry’s way now.

Meanwhile, Monaghan’s Kieran Hughes comes on for Conor McCarthy

42Mins

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-12

Tom O’Sullivan with a brilliant individual score to bring his tally to two points but Monaghan have another long-range free for Beggan to take.

41Mins

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-11

Micheál Burns hits a bad wide which could have been a vital point. Monaghan win the resultant kick-out.

Beggan jogs up to take it but it’s the first one he fails to convert as Kerry bring the ball back out.

39Mins

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-11

Kerry full-back Mark Griffin earns a free in front of a goal for a tackle by Drew Wylie and O’Shea pops it over comfortably.

Back to a three-point game.

38Mins

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-10

He gets a yellow after swinging his arm back at Karl O’Connell who was trying to tackle him.

38Mins

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-10

Referee blows his whistle for a Kieran Donaghy challenge while in possession of the ball.

35Mins

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-10

Kerry make a half-time change

35Mins

The second half is underway!

50Mins

Some highlights from the first half!

Conor Mc Manus celebrates scoring a goal Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Vinny Corey and Jack Barry Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kieran Donaghy and Rory Beggan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dermot Malone with Mark Griffin Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Drew Wylie and David Clifford Source: James Crombie/INPHO

48Mins

That Conor McManus goal!

41Mins

Well that was a breath-taking first half. Brilliant attacking play and score-taking. Both sides in solid form from the frees but there was some wayward shooting in the early stages.

Monaghan look to be in better shape at the break with that Conor McManus goal in the opening minute sending them on their way. They lead by four while Kerry need to find more scoring outlets.

Seán O’Shea’s frees have been really important for them while David Clifford and corner-back Tom O’Sullivan have kept them in touch.

38Mins

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-10

Clifford responds with his second point of the day and Kerry needed that before Monaghan put too much distance between the sides.

37Mins

Monaghan 1-10 Kerry 0-9

Darren Hughes earns a free in Rory Beggan range. The goalie has already scored a free from a similar area.

Clifford and Kieran Duffy both get yellow cards as Beggan’s shot sails over.

35Mins

Monaghan 1-10 Kerry 0-9

McManus takes his account up to 1-5 before half-time with another point from play.

Three minutes of added time to be played.

Drew Wylie and Paul Geaney Source: James Crombie/INPHO

34Mins

Monaghan 1-9 Kerry 0-9

But as soon as Kerry look like they’re making progress Monaghan strike back. They get a long-distance free and Beggan nails it.

33Mins

Monaghan 1-8 Kerry 0-9

O’Shea is flawless from the frees today. O’Sullivan and Clifford the other two scorers for the Kingdom so far.

31Mins

Monaghan 1-8 Kerry 0-8

O’Connell pops the ball off to Shane Carey and he drives his shot over the bar to restore that three-point lead.

30Mins

Monaghan 1-7 Kerry 0-8

Super effort from O’Shea to convert that ’45. Clifford follows that up to split the posts from play. They cut the deficit to two points.

29Mins

SAVE!!

Kerry corner-back Tom O’Sullivan tries to palm the ball into the net but Begann parries it away for a ’45.

28Mins

Monaghan 1-7 Kerry 0-6

Monaghan starting to slow the game down a bit. They’re dominating proceedings so far. Fintan Kelly and McManus then link up to inject some pace back into the attack and McManus slots it over.

24Mins

Monaghan 1-6 Kerry 0-6

It looked like David Clifford had kicked a beauty but it sails wide. The ball comes back in shortly after and Kieran Donaghy wins a free which O’Shea calmly slots over.

He’s on 5 points at this stage.

23Mins

Monaghan 1-6 Kerry 0-5

Kerry not going away quietly and they tagging on the points. Tom O’Sullivan finds the target.

McManus replies with a free to bring his tally to 1-3 so far.

19Mins

Monaghan 1-5 Kerry 0-4

O’Shea kicks his fourth of the day to keep Kerry in touch. But Monaghan reply almost straight away through Darren Hughes.

18Mins

Monaghan 1-4 Kerry 0-3

Niall Kearns with the latest point for Monaghan.

Paul Geaney had a bad miss before that. O’Shea did well to feed the ball into him and after losing his man, Geaney had done the hard work. He takes a shot at the posts but the execution is poor and that’s another wide for Kerry.

14Mins

Monaghan 1-3 Kerry 0-3

Karl O’Connell makes some excellent ground to get up to a scoring position. He wins a free and McManus taps it over.

14Mins

Monaghan 1-2 Kerry 0-3

Seán O’Shea hits his third score of the afternoon and his first from play. He’s Kerry’s only scorer so far.

8Mins

Monaghan 1-2 Kerry 0-2

Rory Beggan steps up to take a long-range free and he glides it over the bar. He’s brilliant from those kind of dead ball situations.

That pushes Monaghan back out to a three-point lead.

7Mins

Monaghan 1-1 Kerry 0-2

A second Seán O’Shea free brings Kerry to within two of Monaghan.

6Mins

Monaghan 1-1 Kerry 0-1

Both sides hitting some bad wides in the early stages as Karl O’Connell takes a heavy fall after a fine fetch from a kick-out.

4Mins

Monaghan 1-1 Kerry 0-1

Seán O’Shea responds with a free for Kerry to settle the visiting side.

4Mins

Monaghan 1-1 Kerry 0-0

Well what a start for Monaghan. Ryan Wylie won a free after a great run up the sideline which ended up in the hands of Conor McManusl. He turned his man to create a one-on-one situation and smoothly slipped the ball into the net.

He followed that up with a point from play to give the home side a great start.

1Mins

And we’re off in Clones!

The teams are lining up for the National Anthem.

Clones looks pretty full for this game.

Here’s what the managers think ahead of throw-in.

Mayo’s Tom Parsons says he’s ‘surprised’ to see Donaghy starting on the Sunday Game while Ciarán Whelan says he’s not surprised and reckons he will give Kerry ‘a different dynamic’ in Clones.

Confirmed Changes!

Kerry: Brian Kelly will start in goal and Kieran Donaghy has been brought into the attack. Shane Murphy and James O’Donoghue make way.

Monaghan: Colin Walshe and Dermot Malone come in for Dessie Mone and Owen Duffy.

The42′s Fintan O’Toole has created a poll to find out who you think will win today’s Super 8s matches.

Cast your vote here.

We’re hearing reports that Brian Kelly and Kieran Donaghy could be starting for Kerry with Shane Murphy and James O’Donoghue making way.

We’ll keep you updated as we hear more.

Looking focused!

Throw-in is at 4pm with live coverage on the Sunday Game.

Conor McManus Source: James Crombie/INPHO

James O'Donoghue arrives Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Kieran Donaghy arrives Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Darran O'Sullivan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kerry need a result today and speaking earlier this week, five-time All-Ireland winner — and Paddy Power News columnist — says:

“From having been inside that dressing room with all these players, I only retired less than 12 months ago, and knowing the guys inside there and their character that there’s going to be a massive, massive performance out of Kerry next week in Clones. There’s no doubt in my mind about that.

“There’s a lot of pride in those players, things didn’t go right for them last Sunday and they’ll be disappointed. Having the opportunity to come back one week later is massive. You don’t get that kind of opportunity too often.

“They can right a wrong almost right away. To a certain degree there is a gun to their head, they have to win. Going up to Clones will not be easy. It’s going to be a war of attrition. Monaghan have a fantastic record above there and they’ll have their tails up after beating Kildare.”

And here’s how Monaghan are named to line out.

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (An Bhoth)

2. Kieran Duffy (Leachtain)
3. Drew Wylie (Béal Átha Beithe)
4. Ryan Wylie (Béal Átha Beithe)

5. Dessie Mone (Cluain Tiobraid)
6. Vinny Corey (Cluain Tiobraid)
7. Karl O’Connell (Tigh Thalainn)

8. Niall Kearns (Seán Mac Diarmada)
9. Darren Hughes (An Bhoth)

10. Ryan Mc Anespie (Scairbh na gCaorach)
11. Shane Carey (An Bhoth)
12. Owen Duffy (Leachtain)

13. Conor Mc Carthy (An Bhoth)
14. Fintan Kelly (Cluain Eois)
15. Conor Mc Manus (Cluain Tiobraid)

Subs:

16. Conor Forde (An Bhoth)
17. Conor Boyle (Cluain Tiobraid)
18. Barry Kerr (Craobh Mhairtín)
19. Colin Walshe Coilín Breatnach Dubhamlacht
20. Neil Mc Adam Niall Mac Adaim Na Cláirsigh
21. Kieran Hughes (An Bhoth)
22. Thomas Kerr (Béal Átha Beithe)
23. Dermot Malone (Fág An Bealach)
24. Paudie Mc Kenna (Gaeil Triúcha)
25. Jack Mc Carron (Curraichín)
26. David Garland (Domhnach Maighean)

Team Line-Ups.

Here’s how Kerry are named to start.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes) (C)

2. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)
3. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Kevin McCarthy (Kilcummin)
11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)

Subs:

16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)
17. Kieran Donaghy (Austin Stacks)
18. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)
19. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)
20. Barry John Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys)
21. Anthony Maher (Duagh)
22. Darran O’Sullivan (Glenbeigh/Glencar)
23. Donnchadh Walsh (Cromane)
24. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
25. Fionn Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes)
26. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

Good afternoon and welcome along to The42‘s coverage of this Phase 2 Super 8s clash between Monaghan and Kerry.

Kerry travel to Clones in desperate need of a win after a disappointing performance against Galway last week in their opening game.

Monaghan got the better of Kildare the last day out to get themselves off the mark and they will be eager to add to that winning momentum on home soil.

It all makes for a mouthwatering tie and we’ll be with you every step of the way, bringing you live updates throughout the afternoon.

We’ll have team news and any last minute changes for you in the coming minutes and if you’d like to get involved in the coverage, simply post a comment below or send a tweet to @Shin_Farrell.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

