Monaghan march on in qualifiers with ruthless 27-point hammering of Waterford

Monaghan 5-21

Waterford 0-9

Tomás McCarthy reports from Fraher Field

MONAGHAN REBOUNDED FROM their Ulster semi-final loss to Fermanagh with a merciless 27-point beating of Waterford in the sweltering Dungarvan heat this afternoon.

Conor McManus, Karl O’Connell, Fintan Kelly, Dessie Mone and Shane Carey all rattled the net for the Farney men. 15 of the 21 players used by Malachy O’Rourke got their names on the scoresheet.

2-2 in the closing four minutes of the opening half gave the away team a 16-point cushion at the break (3-11 to 0-4). 11 different players registered scores.

They were six points to the good inside 14 minutes. Kieran Power knocked over Waterford’s first on the quarter hour mark. Dungarvan club mate Gavin Crotty followed it up two minutes later.

Derek O’Mahoney signalled a Monaghan penalty on 20 minutes for a push on Ryan McAnespie.

McManus sent Stephen Enright the wrong way from the spot. Goalkeeper Rory Beggan curled in a free from 50 metres.

A Jason Curry dead ball left it 1-9 to 0-4 after 29 minutes.

Karl O’Connell punished a Waterford turnover with a goal two minutes before the interval. Midfielders Niall Kearns and Darren Hughes added points and then Kelly finished another penetrating move to the net with the last play of the half.

Conor McManus and Thomas O'Gorman in action. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

O’Rourke emptied the bench in the third quarter and Mone hit the roof of the cobwebs on 53 minutes after two brilliant blocks from Michael Curry in the build-up.

Curry converted three second-half frees for the hosts and JJ Hutchinson crashed a shot off the metalwork.

McManus was withdrawn on 55 minutes as the tight-marking Thomas O’Gorman held him scoreless from play.

Carey palmed in a fifth Monaghan goal six minutes from the end as they marched on to round three.

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McManus (1-0 pen, 1f), Dessie Mone 1-1 each, Jack McCarron 0-4 (3fs), Karl O’Connell, Fintan Kelly, Shane Carey 1-0 each, Conor McCarthy 0-3, David Garland (1f), Rory Beggan (2fs), Niall Kearns, Darren Hughes 0-2 each, Vinny Corey, Ryan McAnespie, Barry Kerr, Colin Walshe 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Jason Curry 0-4 (4fs), Jack Mullaney, Stephen Prendergast, Kieran Power, Gavin Crotty, Conor Murray 0-1 each.

Monaghan:

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

18. Barry Kerr (Cremartin Shamrocks)

17. Conor Boyle (Clontibret)

3. Drew Wylie (Ballybay)

12. Fintan Kelly (Clones)

19. Colin Walshe (Doohamlet)

6. Vinny Corey (Clontibret)

8. Niall Kearns (Seán McDermotts)

9. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

15. Conor McManus (Clontibret)

11. Dermot Malone (Castleblayney)

7. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland)

13. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

14. Jack McCarron (Currin)

10. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

Subs:

26. Shane Carey (Scotstown) for Drew Wylie (H-T)

4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay) for Corey (H-T)

5. Dessie Mone (Clontribet) for Walshe (44)

20. Neil McAdam (Monaghan Harps) for Hughes (44)

2. Kieran Duffy (Latton) for Kerr (44, BC)

25. David Garland (Donaghmoyne) for McManus (55)

Waterford:

1. Stephen Enright (Ballinacourty)

5. Brian Looby (Ballinacourty)

4. James McGrath (The Nire)

12. Aidan Trihy (Clashmore)

7. Shane Ryan (The Nire)

6. Michael Curry (Rathgormack)

2. Thomas O’Gorman (The Nire)

8. Tommy Prendergast (Kilrossanty)

9. Kieran Power (Dungarvan)

10. Gavin Crotty (Dungarvan)

11. Dylan Guiry (The Nire)

13. Conor Murray (Rathgormack)

3. Jack Mullaney (Stradbally)

14. JJ Hutchinson (Gaultier)

15. Jason Curry (Rathgormack)

Subs:

23. Stephen Prendergast (Kilrossanty) for McGrath (42)

17. Joe Allen (Dungarvan) for Guiry (42)

18. Mark Cummins (Brickey Rangers) for Looby (54)

24. Joey Veale (Kilrossanty) for Jason Curry (57)

22. Eoin O’Brien (Stradbally) for Hutchinson (65)

19. Michael Kiely (Dungarvan) for Trihy (70)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary).

