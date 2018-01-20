As it happened: Montpellier v Leinster, Champions Cup

12:41PM

Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of Leinster’s concluding Champions Cup pool game, as Leo Cullen’s side bid to make it six wins from six and progress through to the quarter-finals as top seeds.

Leinster are the only side to have secured their place in the last eight ahead of round six with seven quarter-final places still up for grabs over what promises to be a thrilling weekend of European rugby.

Montpellier go into this Pool 3 clash with faint hopes of progression but need to win here today with a bonus point and hope Exeter Chiefs don’t beat Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun.

Both games kick off at 1pm and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.