This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster champions Moorefield retain Kildare football title

First-half goals from Mark McDermott and Eddie Heavey set them on their way.

By Robert Cribbin Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 7:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,006 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4298134
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Moorefield 2-12

Athy 2-9

Robert Cribbin reports from St.Conleths Park

MOOREFIELD MADE IT back-to-back Kildare senior football titles with a three-point victory over 14-man Athy in St.Conleths park.

Moorefield led all the way through with first-half goals from Mark McDermott and Eddie Heavey setting up the victory.

Athy stationed Kevin Feely at full forward and he proved pretty effective in bagging two second half goals but the ship had already sailed at that stage for the challengers.

Athy weren’t helped either with goalkeeper Stephen Davis seeing red in an altercation after the second Moorefield goal.

The Leinster champions made a rip roaring start with two goals inside the opening fifteen minutes with Heavey netting the opening score of the game before Mark McDermott followed up a couple of minutes later.

Davis kicked out at Niall Hurley Lynch after the goal and so Athy had to play three quarters of the game with just 14 men.

Moorefield players celebrate at the final whistle Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

The second goal gave Moorefield an eight point lead and with Niall Hurley Lynch and Adam Tyrrell kicking further points they pushed into a 2-5 to 0-2 lead at the break.
The second half was going swimmingly for the Newbridge side aswell as they led by nine points at one stage with man of the match Tyrrell starring.

Athy got a couple of lifelines though with Feely fisting in a 50th minute goal from a long ball into the square by Niall Kelly and the former Soccer star then expertly put a penalty away a couple of minutes later after being originally fouled to bring the deficit back to four points.

Athy could get no closer though as Tyrrell kicked his sixth point of the game late on to round off a tenth county title for Moorefield.

Scorers for Moorefield: Adam Tyrrell 0-6 (0-3fs), Eddie Heavey 1-1, Mark McDermott 1-0, Niall Hurley Lynch 0-2, Eanna O’Connor 0-2 (0-1f), Ronan Sweeney 0-1

Scorers for Athy: Kevin Feely 2-0, Liam McGovern 0-4 (0-3fs), Niall Kelly 0-2, Sean Ronan 0-1, James Eaton 0-1, Cian Reynolds 0-1.

Moorefield

Tom Corley

Liam Callaghan

Liam Healy

Sean Healy

Kevin Murnaghan
Anthony Durney
James Murray

Daryl Flynn

Aaron Masterson

Cian O’Connor
Eddie Heavey
Eanna O’Connor

Mark McDermott
Adam Tyrrell
Niall Hurley- Lynch

Subs:

Ronan Sweeney for McDermott 37 mins
Ìan Meehan for Heavey 46 mins
Adam Sweeney for S.Healy 53 mins
Aaron Mullins for C.O’Connor 55 mins
Ciaran Kelly for R.Sweeney (Black Card) 60 mins,
Jason Phillips for Hurley Lynch 61 mins.

Athy

Stephen Davis

Tomas Foley
Killian Mulhall
Conor Ronan

Sean Ronan
Michael Foley
John Moran

David Hyland
Paschal Connell

Liam McGovern
Mark Hyland
James Eaton

Tony Gibbons
Kevin Feely
Niall Kelly

Subs:

Matthew Anderson for C.Ronan 16 mins,
Cian Reynolds for M.Foley 38 mins,
Barry Kelly for Gibbons 42 mins,
Paddy Dunne for Connell (Black Card) 43 mins,
Conor Ronan for T.Foley (Black Card) 53 mins.

Referee: Billy O’Connell.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Robert Cribbin
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Palace miss penalty and lose to late Everton double
    Palace miss penalty and lose to late Everton double
    Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla
    New Villa boss Smith gets off to a winning start, Leeds miss chance to go top
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'I don't regret it, I don't hold any bad feelings. Things happen for a reason'
    'I don't regret it, I don't hold any bad feelings. Things happen for a reason'
    'The Derry Pele' pulls the strings as Finn Harps advance in First Division play-off
    Carr helps Hoops seal third place with fiery win over Waterford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie