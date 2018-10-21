Leinster champions Moorefield retain Kildare football title

Moorefield 2-12

Athy 2-9

Robert Cribbin reports from St.Conleths Park

MOOREFIELD MADE IT back-to-back Kildare senior football titles with a three-point victory over 14-man Athy in St.Conleths park.

Moorefield led all the way through with first-half goals from Mark McDermott and Eddie Heavey setting up the victory.

Athy stationed Kevin Feely at full forward and he proved pretty effective in bagging two second half goals but the ship had already sailed at that stage for the challengers.

Athy weren’t helped either with goalkeeper Stephen Davis seeing red in an altercation after the second Moorefield goal.

The Leinster champions made a rip roaring start with two goals inside the opening fifteen minutes with Heavey netting the opening score of the game before Mark McDermott followed up a couple of minutes later.

Davis kicked out at Niall Hurley Lynch after the goal and so Athy had to play three quarters of the game with just 14 men.

Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

The second goal gave Moorefield an eight point lead and with Niall Hurley Lynch and Adam Tyrrell kicking further points they pushed into a 2-5 to 0-2 lead at the break.

The second half was going swimmingly for the Newbridge side aswell as they led by nine points at one stage with man of the match Tyrrell starring.

Athy got a couple of lifelines though with Feely fisting in a 50th minute goal from a long ball into the square by Niall Kelly and the former Soccer star then expertly put a penalty away a couple of minutes later after being originally fouled to bring the deficit back to four points.

Athy could get no closer though as Tyrrell kicked his sixth point of the game late on to round off a tenth county title for Moorefield.

Scorers for Moorefield: Adam Tyrrell 0-6 (0-3fs), Eddie Heavey 1-1, Mark McDermott 1-0, Niall Hurley Lynch 0-2, Eanna O’Connor 0-2 (0-1f), Ronan Sweeney 0-1

Scorers for Athy: Kevin Feely 2-0, Liam McGovern 0-4 (0-3fs), Niall Kelly 0-2, Sean Ronan 0-1, James Eaton 0-1, Cian Reynolds 0-1.

Moorefield

Tom Corley

Liam Callaghan

Liam Healy

Sean Healy

Kevin Murnaghan

Anthony Durney

James Murray

Daryl Flynn

Aaron Masterson

Cian O’Connor

Eddie Heavey

Eanna O’Connor

Mark McDermott

Adam Tyrrell

Niall Hurley- Lynch

Subs:

Ronan Sweeney for McDermott 37 mins

Ìan Meehan for Heavey 46 mins

Adam Sweeney for S.Healy 53 mins

Aaron Mullins for C.O’Connor 55 mins

Ciaran Kelly for R.Sweeney (Black Card) 60 mins,

Jason Phillips for Hurley Lynch 61 mins.

Athy

Stephen Davis

Tomas Foley

Killian Mulhall

Conor Ronan

Sean Ronan

Michael Foley

John Moran

David Hyland

Paschal Connell

Liam McGovern

Mark Hyland

James Eaton

Tony Gibbons

Kevin Feely

Niall Kelly

Subs:

Matthew Anderson for C.Ronan 16 mins,

Cian Reynolds for M.Foley 38 mins,

Barry Kelly for Gibbons 42 mins,

Paddy Dunne for Connell (Black Card) 43 mins,

Conor Ronan for T.Foley (Black Card) 53 mins.

Referee: Billy O’Connell.

