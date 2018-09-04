This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission

The striker admits he considered going back to Spain or Italy.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 3:41 PM
3 hours ago 1,751 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4218400
Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata
Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata
Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata

ALVARO MORATA CONSIDERED leaving Chelsea just a year after joining from Real Madrid in the wake of a disappointing first season and heartbreak at missing out on the World Cup.

The striker moved to Stamford Bridge last July for a reported fee of £60million, then a club record for the Blues, and scored six goals in his first six Premier League games in an encouraging start to life in England.

However, a mysterious back problem blighted the rest of his season and he only scored five league goals between late September and May, with his loss of form leading to Julen Lopetegui leaving him out of Spain’s squad for the World Cup.

The blow of not going to Russia prompted Morata to think seriously about heading back to Spain or Italy, where he thrived with Juventus, although he says a return to Real Madrid was “never an option”.

Recalling how he felt after being left out by Lopetegui, he told a news conference: “‘F***, how am I going to live the summer without going to the World Cup?’ It was a tough moment.

Spain: Friendly match between Spain and Colombia Morata in action for Spain in 2017. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“I’m going to do everything possible to go to the next one. It was a difficult moment because I expected to go.

“I don’t hold a grudge against Lopetegui. It was his opinion and I did not have my best season, either. I wish him the best and more so now that he’s at Real Madrid.

Yes, of course I considered going back to Spain or Italy. But you can’t always escape reality. I left here [Spain] in order to be at the World Cup, and I didn’t go.

“Of course, it was my worst moment. When you start to play football and watch World Cups on TV, it’s your biggest dream.”

Morata believes Maurizio Sarri’s arrival at Chelsea and becoming a father helped him come through the “disaster” of his first year in England.

Last year started well but in the end it was a disaster. I didn’t even know where I was when I went out to play,” he admitted.

“I’ve become a father, I have a new coach, I’ve returned to the national team. A lot of important things have changed my life, especially my two sons, who are a special motivation and now I hope everything goes well on the pitch.”

Spain’s Morata was recalled by Luis Enrique for the UEFA Nations League matches with England and Croatia this month, having started the season in good shape to help Chelsea to four wins from four league games.

The 25-year-old felt anxious returning to the national team but has been encouraged by talks with the new head coach.

“I feel like it’s the first time again. I was almost nervous yesterday. I arrived an hour and a half early!” he said.

“Luis Enrique told us he wants Spain to get back to winning and that everyone should know who Spain are.

“He asks for a lot of intensity, a lot of concentration. From having spoken to him, he seems a very sincere person, who is eager to win.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    FOOTBALL
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    Painful Spurs defending not worthy of title contenders, says unhappy Pochettino
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Berbatov: Man City wanted me, I told my agent, âF*ck off, weâre going to Man Unitedâ
    Berbatov: Man City wanted me, I told my agent, ‘F*ck off, we’re going to Man United’
    'Ed Woodward won 2-0': Mourinho dedicates win to United executive after plane protest
    Lukaku double secures much-needed win for Mourinho's Man United at Burnley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie