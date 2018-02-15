France scrum-half Parra ruled out of Six Nations return by knee surgery

Parra in action for Clermont during last season's European Champions Cup final.

MORGAN PARRA WILL not play any part in France’s Six Nations campaign after it was confirmed he needs surgery on a knee injury that will sideline him for four to six weeks.

The scrum-half has not represented Les Bleus since the 2015 Rugby World Cup, but his impressive form for Clermont Auvergne earned him an international recall under Jacques Brunel.

However, a knee injury sustained against Ospreys in the European Champions Cup last month ruled him out of the opening two matches against Ireland and Scotland.

It was hoped a period of rest would be enough to help Parra make a full recovery, but the pain has not subsided and Clermont announced on their official website that the number nine will go under the knife.

29-year-old Parra has 66 caps for France and was a member of the side that reached the 2011 World Cup final.

France will aim to record their first win of the championship against Italy on 23 February.

