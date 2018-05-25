This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 25 May, 2018
Springbok Steyn turns down move to relegated Brive to stay in Paris

The out-half has extended his contract with Stade Francais.

By AFP Friday 25 May 2018, 5:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,556 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4035066
Steyn has been with Stade Francais since 2013.
Image: Catherine Steenkeste
Steyn has been with Stade Francais since 2013.
Steyn has been with Stade Francais since 2013.
Image: Catherine Steenkeste

SOUTH AFRICAN OUT-HALF Morne Steyn has decided to stay at Stade Francais, rather than leave for relegated Brive, the Parisian club announced this afternoon.

The 33-year-old had planned to leave for Brive, but after helping to relegate them he has opted to sign a one-year contract extension in the capital with the option of another year.

“I wanted to finish my career at Stade Francais Paris and that’s now possible,” Steyn said on the club website. “I think that in two years I will be old and it will be time to hang up my boots.”

When Brive and Stade Francais met in the “match of fear” in the penultimate round of the season, Steyn came on a sub and immediately booted a drop goal to put Stade eight points ahead and settle the game.

Steyn, who played 66 times for the Springboks, joined Stade in 2013 after a decade in Pretoria with the Bulls and Blue Bulls.

His former national and Super rugby coach Heyneke Meyer is joining Stade as sporting director this summer.

© AFP 2018

