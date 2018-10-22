This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea coach charged by FA over Mourinho touchline bust-up

Marco Ianni celebrated Ross Barkely’s late goal in front of the visitor’s bench at Stamford Bridge

By The42 Team Monday 22 Oct 2018, 5:06 PM
22 minutes ago 496 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4299282
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE FA HAVE charged Chelsea assistant Marco Ianni with improper conduct over his actions that led to an altercation with Jose Mourinho at the end of the Blues 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Saturday.

With the Blues down deep in stoppage time, Ross Barkley’s equaliser salvaged a point for Chelsea and maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign, while denying Mourinho and his side their biggest victory of the season.

Ianni celebrated the goal in front of the visitor’s bench at Stamford Bridge and Mourinho, prompting the manager to go after the assistant and leading to a scuffle between the two sides.

Stewards held Mourinho back, and multiple players and coaches from the clubs were involved in the incident. 

The FA has now responded issuing a charge of improper conduct over the incident, and giving him until Thursday to respond to the charge. 

Mourinho himself was not sanctioned, but was “reminded of his responsibilities” toward his conduct. Both clubs received “similar” reminders as well.

A statement from the FA, posted on Twitter, reads: “Chelsea coach Marco Ianni has been charged following the game against Manchester United on Saturday [20 October 2018]. It is alleged that his behaviour in the 96th minute constituted improper conduct. He has until 6pm on Thursday 25 October 2018 to respond to the charge.

“In relation to this incident, José Mourinho has been formally reminded of his responsibilities whilst both clubs have received similar official reminders in terms of the behaviour expected of their staff and players at all times whilst in the technical area.”

Ianni’s behaviour previously drew a rebuke from Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, who said he confronted his assistant over his behaviour and apologised to Mourinho.

Speaking with press after the incident, Mourinho said Ianni had spoken to him and apologised, with the Manchester United boss saying he accepted the assistant’s apology.

“After that his assistant came to me in Sarri’s office and apologised to me,” Mourinho told reporters. ”I immediately told him ’if you really feel that way and you want to apologise, of course I accept apologies and forget it because I also made lots of mistakes in my career, so I’m not going to kill because of one.’”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Nothing to hide': Mourinho confirms Sanchez out of Juventus clash
    'Nothing to hide': Mourinho confirms Sanchez out of Juventus clash
    A-League contract offer to Usain Bolt worth 'much less' than he expected
    Wayne Rooney fires DC United into MLS play-offs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    ULSTER
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'It has definitely been everything I thought it would be and more' - Zebo
    MUNSTER
    JVG hopeful Niall Scannell will play for Ireland next month, but ankle injury 'will take time to settle'
    JVG hopeful Niall Scannell will play for Ireland next month, but ankle injury 'will take time to settle'
    Late slump and injuries a concern as Munster march ahead in pool race
    Edinburgh outclass troubled Toulon, while Wasps and Bath play out thrilling draw

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie