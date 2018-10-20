This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea draw an 'awful' result for 'best team' Man Utd - Mourinho

The Red Devils boss was delighted with his side’s performance at Stamford Bridge.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 4:55 PM
52 minutes ago 1,381 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4297200

JOSE MOURINHO FELT a 2-2 draw at Chelsea was an “awful result” for Manchester United and a “phenomenal” one for Maurizio Sarri’s men after Ross Barkley equalised in the 96th minute at Stamford Bridge.

Anthony Martial’s second-half brace looked to have secured a superb win for Mourinho’s men against his former club, with United coming from behind after Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring.

However, Chelsea substitute Barkley had the final say deep into stoppage time , the England midfielder’s goal prompting wild celebrations on the touchline and a furious row as Mourinho was left incensed by provocation from Marco Ianni , a member of Chelsea’s coaching staff.

That issue was said to be resolved as Mourinho accepted an apology from Ianni, but United’s manager was still frustrated by the result of the game.

“[We were] the best team on the pitch,” he told Sky Sports .

“If you say before the match, one point at Stamford Bridge is always a good result because it’s so difficult for teams to win here.

“After the game, the way the game was, [it] is an awful result for us, and a phenomenal result for them [Chelsea].”

Mourinho said he could not understand the amount of stoppage time played, adding: “I hope every referee does the same as Mike Dean, to give six minutes. Normally when I’m losing I never have five or six or seven minutes.”

In a subsequent news conference, Mourinho was asked what pleased him in United’s performance and replied: “Everything. I think what I call the Chelsea triggers, we controlled them, and the reality is we conceded two goals from set-pieces, not in organised play.

“We controlled that very, very well … I think we deserve much more than this result but this is what it is.

“If they [United's players] focus on the performance they will be really happy with themselves; if they focus on the result they will be very, very disappointed.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    De Bruyne returns from injury in comfortable Man City win over Burnley
    Chelsea draw an 'awful' result for 'best team' Man Utd - Mourinho
    LEINSTER
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    CHELSEA
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd
    As it happened: Chelsea v Manchester United, Premier League
    Jose Mourinho bids to avoid equalling David Moyes-era record
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie