Friday 5 October, 2018
'We can do much better' - Mourinho admits United's results are not good enough

The Red Devils boss accepts responsibility for the club’s run of games without a win, but would not provide further details on what the reasons are.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Oct 2018, 9:31 AM
24 minutes ago 192 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4269715

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Jose Mourinho conducted another short press conference where he admitted that there are ‘many reasons’ for the club’s poor form and claimed that they ‘can do much better’.

The Red Devils boss answered just five of six questions in a conference that lasted just over three-and-a-half minutes, where he stared directly ahead when asked if he could assure fans that he was doing everything in his power to turn things around.

One reporter questioned whether five games without a win was not good enough for a team like United, with Mourinho simply responding: “I accept.”

The Portuguese also conceded that there are “many reasons” why they are going through such a poor run of form, but would not provide any further explanation.

United are looking to turn things around against Newcastle this weekend, and Mourinho stressed the importance of picking up all three points in order to move up the table.

“Very important,” Mourinho insisted. ”I know we are in the beginning of October and you look to tables all around Europe and in many of the leagues the tables in September, October, they don’t reflect what is going to happen in a few months later or even in the end of the season.

“We are in a position that we can do much better than that and to do that we need points, points that we lost especially in the last two Premier League matches with one point out of six. We know that to improve that position we need to win these three points, but we know that our opponent for different reasons also need the points.”

Mourinho also praised Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, despite the Magpies’ poor start to the season where they only have two points after seven games and sit in the relegation zone.

“[He is a] very, very, very, good coach,” Mourinho continued. ”His team is always very well organised, especially against the teams of the first half of the table. He is very bright on his analysis of the opponents’ qualities and tries to stop them. The results they had against the top teams didn’t get them points yet this season, but gave them very, very close results and very difficult matches for the opposition. So, we expect a difficult match.

“[We have] only one defeat at home all season, only one defeat in the last seven matches but no victories at home in the past three matches, three draws, not the feeling of the defeat but not the happiness of the victory, so it is important for us to try and win this match on Saturday.”

Read next:

