This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange

When does this become untenable?

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 1:47 PM
47 minutes ago 3,042 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/4255076
Pogba was stripped of the vice captaincy by Mourinho, the manager confirmed last night.
Pogba was stripped of the vice captaincy by Mourinho, the manager confirmed last night.
Pogba was stripped of the vice captaincy by Mourinho, the manager confirmed last night.

PAUL POGBA AND Jose Mourinho appeared to share a frosty exchange at Manchester United training this morning to further fuel talk of a rift between the pair.

Following Tuesday’s penalty shoot-out loss to Championship side Derby County in the EFL Cup – a match the rested Pogba watched from the stands - Mourinho confirmed he had stripped him of United’s vice-captaincy.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss denied there has been any fall out with Pogba but footage of the 25-year-old’s welcome to the AON Training Complex pitches the day after made for intriguing viewing.

In a clip aired by Sky Sports News, Pogba is shown jogging on to the field and shaking hands with first-team coach Michael Carrick, Mourinho and another member of staff, at which point the manager appeared to make a comment.

The exchange left Pogba with a quizzical expression and he proceeded to walk past his coach offering further observations.

Mourinho made Pogba the most expensive player in history when he signed him from Juventus for £89.3million in 2016, but his form over two completed seasons since returning to Old Trafford has been patchy.

Pogba performed impressively as France won the World Cup this year, scoring in the 4-2 final win over Croatia, but Mourinho forewent a pre-season opportunity to praise his player and pointedly questioned his capacity to focus over the course of a whole campaign.

It was therefore a surprise when Pogba was handed the captain’s armband for the opening-weekend 2-1 win over Leicester City as a stand-in for regular skipper Antonio Valencia. After converting a penalty, the midfielder told reporters he could not freely discuss his feelings on his situation at United for fear of being fined.

Barcelona were linked with a move for the player, who claimed his attitude was not right during United’s subsequent 3-2 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

A brace in the 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys last week took Pogba to four goals and two assists in all competitions for United this season, but he called on the team to “attack, attack, attack” after the weekend draw against Wolves – words interpreted in some quarters as a critique of Mourinho’s tactics – before losing his status as vice-captain.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    Lampard 'shell-shocked' as his Derby side win at Old Trafford
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment
    IRELAND
    James McClean set for return to full training tomorrow after recent wrist injury
    James McClean set for return to full training tomorrow after recent wrist injury
    Class act! Celtic's Irish star saves the day for young Rangers fan targeted by bullies
    Ireland defender Kevin Long scores but Burnley crash out of Carabao Cup at the hands of Burton
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance
    'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pogba won't captain Man United again under Mourinho - reports
    Woodward backs Mourinho as Man United's revenue hits record high

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie