Going nowhere: Mourinho describes Manchester United resignation reports as 'garbage'

JOSE MOURINHO HAS described reports suggesting he will quit Manchester United at the end of the season as “garbage”.

United have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, prompting suggestions their manager was growing disillusioned with life at Old Trafford and seeking a way out in June.

However, speaking ahead of Friday’s FA Cup third-round clash at home to Derby County, a forthright Mourinho insisted he was going nowhere.

Asked about the speculation, he said:

“It depends what you want to know and what you want to speak about. If you want to speak about some news – I say garbage, I don’t find better words to define the talk.

If you want to ask me directly, which I suppose you want, if I see myself next season at Manchester United, I say, I see myself.

“As I told myself when I arrived, I’m going to leave when the club wants me to leave, because I have no intention to leave, my intention is to stay, to work, to improve and bring the club to where it belongs.

“I still have a contract, I am in the middle of my contract and my desire is to stay until the owners and the board is happy with my work.

“Speaking about my work and connecting it to the garbage news, the worst thing anyone can do is not to say I am a bad manager, underperforming, the worst thing someone can do is to put one inch of doubt in my professionalism, to my club, my job, my players.

“So yes, the garbage news affected me just on these aspects, because it’s something I don’t admit.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

