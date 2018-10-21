Mullingar Shamrocks end St Loman's dominance in Westmeath as Corofin advance in Galway

MULLINGAR SHAMROCKS ARE champions of Westmeath for the first time since 2012 after dethroning Leinster finalists St Loman’s today.

Goals from Paddy Fagan and Dennis Corroon in either half helped Shamrocks ended the Loman’s dominance in Westmeath on a scoreline of 2-12 to 1-11.

They’ll face Kildare champions Moorefield in the Leinster club championship next Sunday.

What fabulous win by ⁦@mullingarshams⁩ against all the odds here with the young man pic.twitter.com/gB8Bo2cioo — Bernard Flynn (@bernardflynn15) October 21, 2018

Adare retained their Limerick SFC crown with a 0-13 to 0-12 win against Ballylanders in the decider.

In Louth, Newtown Blues are champions once again after their 1-11 to 1-10 win over Naomh Mairtin in the final.

Corofin will face Mountbellew-Moylough in the Galway SFC final after both sides won their respective semi-finals today.

Reigning All-Ireland, Connacht and Galway champions Corofin defeated Annaghdown by 0-12 to 0-8, while Mountbellew-Moylough beat Salthill-Knocknacarra by 1-13 to 1-10.

Finally, The Nire are back into the Waterford SFC final after today’s semi-final win over Ballinacourty by 2-11 to 2-9.

