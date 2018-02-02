Promising young Munster quartet commit to new two-year deals

MUNSTER HAVE THIS afternoon confirmed contract extensions for Sam Arnold, Darren O’Shea, Dan Goggin and Conor Oliver that will keep the 25-and-under quartet at the province until 2020.

Arnold at training in Carton House this week. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

21-year-old Arnold, who trained with Ireland earlier this week, moved to the southern province from Ulster in 2016, but had to persevere through injury before impressing on a regular basis in the centre this past year.

Openside Oliver, 22, and centre Goggin, 23, have earned their first senior professional deals. Oliver excelled in the December inter-pro window, hitting the ground running after a long lay-off with a shoulder injury.

O'Shea and Oliver in training with Munster. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Imposing lock O’Shea meanwhile has impressed for his province since returning from injury in the first half of the season. His emergence at lock under the wing of Billy Holland greatly helped to ease a potential engine room crisis.