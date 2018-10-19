This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four changes to Munster team for Gloucester's trip to Thomond

Gloucester’s Gerbrandt Grobler has been named among the replacements for the clash with his former team.

By Paul Dollery Friday 19 Oct 2018, 12:16 PM
22 minutes ago 1,631 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4295128

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has named his starting line-up for tomorrow afternoon’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Gloucester at Thomond Park [KO 1pm, Virgin Media 1 and BT Sport 2].

Van Graan has made four changes in personnel — all of them in the pack — to the side that earned a draw away to Exeter Chiefs in last weekend’s Pool 2 opener.

Johann van Graan 15/10/2018 Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

An entirely new front row will start the game, as James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan come in for Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer. According to the province, Scannell picked up a knock in training this week.

Tommy O’Donnell is drafted into the back row, replacing Chris Cloete. The South African, who signed a contract extension yesterday, is not included in the matchday squad.

Keith Earls remains sidelined, having sustained a hamstring injury prior to the game against Exeter. After picking up a knee injury in the recent defeat to Leinster, scrum-half Alby Mathewson has been deemed fit enough for a place on the bench.

There are two changes to the Gloucester team from last Sunday’s win against Castres, one of which sees former Munster forward Gerbrandt Grobler drop down to the bench for his return to Thomond Park.

Grobler is replaced in the second row by skipper Ed Slater. The other change sees Matt Banahan replace Charlie Sharples on the wing.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. Joey Carbery
9. Duncan Williams

1. James Cronin
2. Rhys Marshall
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Sammy Arnold

Gloucester:

15. Jason Woodward
14. Matt Banahan
13. Billy Twelvetrees
12. Mark Atkinson
11. Tom Marshall
10. Danny Cipriani
9. Callum Braley

1. Josh Hohneck
2. Franco Marais
3. Fraser Balmain
4. Tom Savage
5. Ed Slater (captain)
6. Freddie Clarke
7. Jake Polledri
8. Ben Morgan

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker
17. Val Rapava Ruskin
18. Ciaran Knight
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Gareth Evans
21. Ben Vellacott
22. Owen Williams
23. Tom Hudson

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    Usain Bolt rejects offer to join Maltese champions Valletta
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'We have no regrets - this is our best start after eight games': Pochettino fine with lack of signings
    'We have no regrets - this is our best start after eight games': Pochettino fine with lack of signings
    Rival clubs hover as Unai Emery fails to assure Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal future
    After rescuing his career at Man United, Shaw handed improved five-year deal
    BOXING
    Quigley emerges victorious after serious scrap with veteran Hernandez
    Quigley emerges victorious after serious scrap with veteran Hernandez
    The trailer for the new Katie Taylor documentary is here and it looks magnificent
    Quigley can make statement tonight as top of middleweight division opens up for business
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    We'll qualify for Euro 2020 because I'm good - O'Neill
    We'll qualify for Euro 2020 because I'm good - O'Neill
    After one win in 9 games, where do Martin O'Neill and Ireland go from here?
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie