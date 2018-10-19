Four changes to Munster team for Gloucester's trip to Thomond

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has named his starting line-up for tomorrow afternoon’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Gloucester at Thomond Park [KO 1pm, Virgin Media 1 and BT Sport 2].

Van Graan has made four changes in personnel — all of them in the pack — to the side that earned a draw away to Exeter Chiefs in last weekend’s Pool 2 opener.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

An entirely new front row will start the game, as James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan come in for Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer. According to the province, Scannell picked up a knock in training this week.

Tommy O’Donnell is drafted into the back row, replacing Chris Cloete. The South African, who signed a contract extension yesterday, is not included in the matchday squad.

Keith Earls remains sidelined, having sustained a hamstring injury prior to the game against Exeter. After picking up a knee injury in the recent defeat to Leinster, scrum-half Alby Mathewson has been deemed fit enough for a place on the bench.

There are two changes to the Gloucester team from last Sunday’s win against Castres, one of which sees former Munster forward Gerbrandt Grobler drop down to the bench for his return to Thomond Park.

Grobler is replaced in the second row by skipper Ed Slater. The other change sees Matt Banahan replace Charlie Sharples on the wing.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Dan Goggin

12. Rory Scannell

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. Joey Carbery

9. Duncan Williams

1. James Cronin

2. Rhys Marshall

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Stephen Archer

19. Billy Holland

20. Arno Botha

21. Alby Mathewson

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Sammy Arnold

Gloucester:

15. Jason Woodward

14. Matt Banahan

13. Billy Twelvetrees

12. Mark Atkinson

11. Tom Marshall

10. Danny Cipriani

9. Callum Braley

1. Josh Hohneck

2. Franco Marais

3. Fraser Balmain

4. Tom Savage

5. Ed Slater (captain)

6. Freddie Clarke

7. Jake Polledri

8. Ben Morgan

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker

17. Val Rapava Ruskin

18. Ciaran Knight

19. Gerbrandt Grobler

20. Gareth Evans

21. Ben Vellacott

22. Owen Williams

23. Tom Hudson

