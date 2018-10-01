This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 1 October, 2018
No fresh injury concerns for Munster ahead of Leinster clash, Bleyendaal in full training

Fullback Mike Haley will be monitored after pulling out of the Ulster rout with a tight hamstring.

By Sean Farrell Monday 1 Oct 2018, 1:18 PM
By Sean Farrell Monday 1 Oct 2018, 1:18 PM
Mike Haley was withdrawn from the Ulster match with a tight hamstring.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Mike Haley was withdrawn from the Ulster match with a tight hamstring.
Mike Haley was withdrawn from the Ulster match with a tight hamstring.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

MUNSTER’S MEDICAL DEPARTMENT gave a clean bill of health to the 23 players who played a part in Saturday’s thrashing of Ulster, giving Johann van Graan a boost before this weekend’s trip to face Leinster in the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 6pm Saturday).

As a bonus, Tyler Bleyendaal’s comeback from a long-term neck injury continues with the province saying he is ‘progressing well with his return to full training’. However, the Kiwi playmaker won’t be thrown into the inter-pro clash.

Mike Haley was a late withdrawal from the XV Munster named to face Ulster, that move was made as a precaution due to hamstring tightness. The fullback’s fitness will be monitored before a potential return to full training this week.

There is no update on Conor Murray’s neck injury, he remains on the injured list with fellow scrum-halves Neil Cronin (shoulder) and James Hart (knee).

Ankle injuries ensure John Ryan and Ronan O’Mahony remain sidelined, with hooker Rhys Marshall nursing a calf issue. Conor Oliver (toe), Liam O’Connor, Jack O’Donoghue, and Chris Farrell (all knee) remain on the list of long-term absentees.

