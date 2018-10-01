No fresh injury concerns for Munster ahead of Leinster clash, Bleyendaal in full training

Mike Haley was withdrawn from the Ulster match with a tight hamstring.

Mike Haley was withdrawn from the Ulster match with a tight hamstring.

MUNSTER’S MEDICAL DEPARTMENT gave a clean bill of health to the 23 players who played a part in Saturday’s thrashing of Ulster, giving Johann van Graan a boost before this weekend’s trip to face Leinster in the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 6pm Saturday).

As a bonus, Tyler Bleyendaal’s comeback from a long-term neck injury continues with the province saying he is ‘progressing well with his return to full training’. However, the Kiwi playmaker won’t be thrown into the inter-pro clash.

Mike Haley was a late withdrawal from the XV Munster named to face Ulster, that move was made as a precaution due to hamstring tightness. The fullback’s fitness will be monitored before a potential return to full training this week.

There is no update on Conor Murray’s neck injury, he remains on the injured list with fellow scrum-halves Neil Cronin (shoulder) and James Hart (knee).

Ankle injuries ensure John Ryan and Ronan O’Mahony remain sidelined, with hooker Rhys Marshall nursing a calf issue. Conor Oliver (toe), Liam O’Connor, Jack O’Donoghue, and Chris Farrell (all knee) remain on the list of long-term absentees.

