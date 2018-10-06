This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I have a sneaky feeling Munster are going to pick them off'

Can the southern province take advantage of their ‘free shot’ this weekend?

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 12:10 AM
1 hour ago 1,717 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4271245

Peter O’Mahony Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER face off on Saturday evening in the second, intriguing inter-provincial clash of the weekend. 

The renewal of one of the fiercest rivalries in Irish sport will gauge where each province is as we head into the Heinken Champions Cup campaign next week.  

‘I have a sneaky feeling Munster are going to pick them off,’ says former Leinster out-half Andy Dunne. 

“I think Munster mirror the Irish psyche very well, almost as underdogs we tend to perform better.  I think Munster really, really relish saying ‘okay, we’re going to go up there and have a free shot. 

“And when we look at Chris Cloete, how strong and aggressive and dynamic Tommy O’Donnell looked, you’ve got Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, you’ve got a chippy Alby Mathewson with something to prove, by God, Joey Carbery is going to come in looking for something to prove and they’ve got a lot of speed out wide.” 

Dunne was speaking with Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey on the first Heineken Rugby Weekly. 

View this post on Instagram

Munster's record in the Aviva isn't great.

A post shared by The42 (@the42.ie) on

Listen to the full episode here:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

How do you see the game playing out?

