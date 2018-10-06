Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER face off on Saturday evening in the second, intriguing inter-provincial clash of the weekend.

The renewal of one of the fiercest rivalries in Irish sport will gauge where each province is as we head into the Heinken Champions Cup campaign next week.

‘I have a sneaky feeling Munster are going to pick them off,’ says former Leinster out-half Andy Dunne.

“I think Munster mirror the Irish psyche very well, almost as underdogs we tend to perform better. I think Munster really, really relish saying ‘okay, we’re going to go up there and have a free shot.

“And when we look at Chris Cloete, how strong and aggressive and dynamic Tommy O’Donnell looked, you’ve got Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, you’ve got a chippy Alby Mathewson with something to prove, by God, Joey Carbery is going to come in looking for something to prove and they’ve got a lot of speed out wide.”

How do you see the game playing out?