Friday 5 October, 2018
Carbery to face Leinster in Munster colours for the first time tomorrow

The out-half starts for Johann van Graan’s side, as does captain Peter O’Mahony.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 5 Oct 2018, 12:08 PM
53 minutes ago 3,820 Views 12 Comments
JOEY CARBERY WILL face Leinster for the first time in Munster colours in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 inter-provincial clash at the Aviva Stadium [KO 6pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

The 22-year-old made the switch from Leinster to Munster this summer and head coach Johann van Graan has resisted any temptation to rest him for this fixture by naming him to start in the 10 shirt in a strong team.

Joey Carbery breaks free on his way to scoring a try Carbery will be at 10 against Leinster tomorrow. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Carbery has featured in all five of Munster’s games so far this season, starting the last three, but will continue his growth as an out-half in tomorrow’s highly-anticipated game.

Captain Peter O’Mahony is also retained by van Graan as Munster look to continue the momentum built during last weekend’s nine-try win over Ulster in Limerick.

There are just three changes to the side that started that victory, with Jean Kleyn coming into the second row in place of Billy Holland, Sammy Arnold replacing Rory Scannell in midfield and Darren Sweetnam starting on the wing instead of Alex Wootton.

Openside flanker Chris Cloete and out-half JJ Hanrahan make returns to the bench.

Carbery will have an opportunity to build on his halfback partnership with Kiwi signing Alby Mathewson, while Kleyn teams up with Beirne in the locking department. The introduction of Arnold in midfield means Dan Goggin shifts into the 12 shirt.

Munster:

15. Andrew Conway
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Dan Goggin
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Alby Mathewson

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Billy Holland
20. Chris Cloete
21. Duncan Williams
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Rory Scannell

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].

COMMENTS (12)

