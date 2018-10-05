Carbery to face Leinster in Munster colours for the first time tomorrow

JOEY CARBERY WILL face Leinster for the first time in Munster colours in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 inter-provincial clash at the Aviva Stadium [KO 6pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

The 22-year-old made the switch from Leinster to Munster this summer and head coach Johann van Graan has resisted any temptation to rest him for this fixture by naming him to start in the 10 shirt in a strong team.

Carbery will be at 10 against Leinster tomorrow. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Carbery has featured in all five of Munster’s games so far this season, starting the last three, but will continue his growth as an out-half in tomorrow’s highly-anticipated game.

Captain Peter O’Mahony is also retained by van Graan as Munster look to continue the momentum built during last weekend’s nine-try win over Ulster in Limerick.

There are just three changes to the side that started that victory, with Jean Kleyn coming into the second row in place of Billy Holland, Sammy Arnold replacing Rory Scannell in midfield and Darren Sweetnam starting on the wing instead of Alex Wootton.

Openside flanker Chris Cloete and out-half JJ Hanrahan make returns to the bench.

Carbery will have an opportunity to build on his halfback partnership with Kiwi signing Alby Mathewson, while Kleyn teams up with Beirne in the locking department. The introduction of Arnold in midfield means Dan Goggin shifts into the 12 shirt.

Munster:

15. Andrew Conway

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Dan Goggin

11. Keith Earls

10. Joey Carbery

9. Alby Mathewson

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. James Cronin

18. Ciaran Parker

19. Billy Holland

20. Chris Cloete

21. Duncan Williams

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Rory Scannell

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].

