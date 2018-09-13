Munster, Leinster and Ulster set for French refs in first round of Champions Cup

MUNSTER, LEINSTER AND ULSTER are all set to be refereed by French match officials on the first weekend of the 2018/19 Heineken Champions Cup next month.

Gaüzère, Garcès and Poite are set to be in charge of the Irish provinces in the first round of the Champions Cup.

Leinster’s tournament-opening clash with Wasps at the Aviva Stadium on Friday 10 October is set to be overseen by Romain Poite.

Munster are away to Exeter the following day, with Jérôme Garcès pencilled in to adjudicate that contest.

And Ulster’s home clash against Leicester Tigers, also on Saturday 11 October, will be refereed by Pascal Gaüzère.

Connacht open their Challenge Cup campaign that Saturday too, with Scotland’s Mike Adamson due to take charge of that fixture.

Munster’s round two clash with Gloucester at Thomond Park on Saturday 20 October is set to be refereed by Frenchman Alexandre Ruiz.

Nigel Owens will be in charge of Ulster’s visit to Racing 92 later the same day.

Leinster’s trip to Toulouse on Sunday 21 October will see Wayne Barnes on the whistle.

Connacht travel to Sale Sharks on Saturday 20 October for the second round of the Challenge Cup pool stages, with Welshman Ben Whitehouse set to be the man in the middle there.

