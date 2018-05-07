Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final

Clare v Limerick in the Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 21 Champ Qtr Final on Mon May 7th at 5:45pm in Cusack Park Ennis.

Adult: â‚¬10.00

Under 16s: Free

Student/OAP receive â‚¬5 concession on full priced adult tickets with valid id prior to entry at the designated stile pic.twitter.com/rTNyXHkKtv — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) May 6, 2018

CLARE AND LIMERICK have both named their starting fifteenâ€™s for this eveningâ€™s Munster GAA Hurling Under 21 Championship quarter-final, with both looking to book a semi-final date with Tipperary in Thurles.

The sides meet in Cusack Park, with throw-in due at 5.45pm in Ennis later today.

Pat Donnellyâ€™s visitorsÂ are aiming to make it back-to-back Munster titles this season and record their fourth in eight years â€” with Limerick having claimed last yearâ€™s Championship on top of recent successes in 2011 and 2015.

They will be led by captain Kyle Hayes at centre back, with two-time U21 All-Ireland winner Seamus Flanagan named at full forward.

Clare, meanwhile, are looking to secure their first Munster title since 2014, having last made the decider in 2014 where the Banner were defeated by todayâ€™s opponents.

This eveningâ€™s quarter-final will be shown live on TG4, with throw-in at 5.45pm.

Clare:

1. Killian Nugent

2. Conor Oâ€™Halloran

3. Ross Hayes

4. Bradley Higgins

5. Diarmuid Ryan

6. Jason McCarthy

7. Pauric McNamara

8. Michael Corry

9. Kieran Galvin

10. Aidan McCarthy

11. Gary Cooney

12. Steven Conway

13. Joe Carmody

14. Colin Guilfoyle

15. Billy Connors

Subs:Â Eamonn Foudy, Liam Oâ€™Connor, Cathal Lynch, Cathal Darcy, Sean Oâ€™Loughlin, Padraic Oâ€™Loughlin, Michael Oâ€™Shea, Darren Cullinan, Ian Murray.

Limerick:

1. Jamie Power (Monaleen)

2. Brian McPartland (Doon)

3. Josh Adams (Ballybrown)

4. John Flynn (Patrickswell)

5. Daniel Minehan (Ahane)

6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

7. Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Paddy Oâ€™Loughlin (Kilmallock)

9. Mike Mackey (Adare)

10. Brian Ryan (South Liberties)

11. Barry Murphy (Doon)

12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Darren Oâ€™Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Oisin Oâ€™Reilly (Kilmallock).

Subs: Adam Oâ€™Brien (Ahane), Paudi Ahern (Killeedy), Anthony Barrett (Kilmallock), Jack Casey (Murroe-Boher), Micheal Houlihan (Kilmallock), Eoin Mulcahy (Mungret), Mark Oâ€™Dwyer (Monaleen), Willie Oâ€™Meara (Askeaton), Brian Timmins (Murroe-Boher).

