Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final

CLARE AND LIMERICK have both named their starting fifteen’s for this evening’s Munster GAA Hurling Under 21 Championship quarter-final, with both looking to book a semi-final date with Tipperary in Thurles.

The sides meet in Cusack Park, with throw-in due at 5.45pm in Ennis later today.

Pat Donnelly’s visitors are aiming to make it back-to-back Munster titles this season and record their fourth in eight years — with Limerick having claimed last year’s Championship on top of recent successes in 2011 and 2015.

They will be led by captain Kyle Hayes at centre back, with two-time U21 All-Ireland winner Seamus Flanagan named at full forward.

Clare, meanwhile, are looking to secure their first Munster title since 2014, having last made the decider in 2014 where the Banner were defeated by today’s opponents.

This evening’s quarter-final will be shown live on TG4, with throw-in at 5.45pm.

Clare:

1. Killian Nugent

2. Conor O’Halloran

3. Ross Hayes

4. Bradley Higgins

5. Diarmuid Ryan

6. Jason McCarthy

7. Pauric McNamara

8. Michael Corry

9. Kieran Galvin

10. Aidan McCarthy

11. Gary Cooney

12. Steven Conway

13. Joe Carmody

14. Colin Guilfoyle

15. Billy Connors

Subs: Eamonn Foudy, Liam O’Connor, Cathal Lynch, Cathal Darcy, Sean O’Loughlin, Padraic O’Loughlin, Michael O’Shea, Darren Cullinan, Ian Murray.

Limerick:

1. Jamie Power (Monaleen)

2. Brian McPartland (Doon)

3. Josh Adams (Ballybrown)

4. John Flynn (Patrickswell)

5. Daniel Minehan (Ahane)

6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

7. Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

9. Mike Mackey (Adare)

10. Brian Ryan (South Liberties)

11. Barry Murphy (Doon)

12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock).

Subs: Adam O’Brien (Ahane), Paudi Ahern (Killeedy), Anthony Barrett (Kilmallock), Jack Casey (Murroe-Boher), Micheal Houlihan (Kilmallock), Eoin Mulcahy (Mungret), Mark O’Dwyer (Monaleen), Willie O’Meara (Askeaton), Brian Timmins (Murroe-Boher).

