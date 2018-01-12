  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster a 'French-style team' says Racing star Nyanga ahead of crunch clash

The hosts need a big win in Paris this weekend.

By Mark Rodden Friday 12 Jan 2018, 1:24 PM
7 hours ago 5,593 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3794602
Munster’s Peter O’Mahony and Racing 92’s Yannick Nyanga in Thomond Park last October.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Munster’s Peter O’Mahony and Racing 92’s Yannick Nyanga in Thomond Park last October.
Munster’s Peter O’Mahony and Racing 92’s Yannick Nyanga in Thomond Park last October.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

RACING 92 FLANKER Yannick Nyanga has said that Sunday’s Champions Cup showdown with a “French-style” Munster side is their most important match of the season.

The 2016 runners-up trail Munster by four points in Pool 4 and need to win in Paris in order to maintain hope of reaching the knockout stage.

“They’re a bit like a French-style, Top-14 style team, that’s to say that they really like everything to do with lineouts, scrums, ball carrying, occupying territory and the kicking game,” the France international told Rugbyrama.

“I can’t say what type of game it will be on Sunday but on the other hand I do know that we have to be ready to play every kind of rugby – open or closed. Our only real goal is to remain in a position to qualify by the end of the match.”

Nyanga said he likes playing Munster because against a team of such quality there is no extra motivation required. The Irish province won the first meeting of the sides 14-7 at Thomond Park in October but Nyanga feels that Racing were unlucky on the day.

“We were lacking little details to hope for better because we played a super match over there,” he said. “We had the impression of being on top up front but we weren’t able to cash in with our backs because of the weather conditions, which were catastrophic.

“It was impossible to hit the ball more than 10 metres or to make long passes because of the wind. The conditions will obviously be completely different on Sunday.”

Giant forward Leone Nakarawa will be in the Racing starting line-up at the U Arena along with ex-Munster man Donnacha Ryan. The Fijian, who scored Racing’s try in the last meeting of the sides, is using his previous success against the visitors as an inspiration. The 29-year-old was part of the Glasgow Warriors team that beat Munster 31-13 in the 2015 Pro 12 Grand Final.

“Munster are among the best teams in Europe but they are not invincible,” he told Midi Olympique.

“My best memory as a rugby player is from 2015, the day we beat them in the final of the Pro 12 with Glasgow.

“I scored two tries that day but we didn’t win because of that… it was first of all because we matched them in contact.

“They love physical confrontation… but if they lose out in that area they become human again. We shouldn’t be afraid to face them.”

Racing 92: Louis Dupichot; Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Henry Chavancy, Marc Andreu; Rémi Tales, Maxime Machenaud (c); Eddy Ben Arous, Camille Chat, Ben Tameifuna, Donnacha Ryan, Edwin Maka, Yannick Nyanga, Wenceslas Lauret, Leone Nakarawa

Replacements: Dimitri Szarzewski, Vasil Kakovin, Cedate Gomes Sa, Baptiste Chouzenoux, Boris Palu, Xavier Chauveau, Benjamin Dambielle, Joe Rokocoko

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Aki’s back as Connacht close in on Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Sean O’Brien a doubt for Six Nations following hip operation

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Mark Rodden

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
'The two most exciting sides' set to meet and more Premier League talking points
'I'm hearing the amount is around £20m': Conte not interested in Sanchez despite bargain
ARSENAL
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at Â£30m and all today's transfer gossip
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at £30m and all today's transfer gossip
Everton in talks to sign 'goalscoring threat' Theo Walcott
Arsene Wenger confirms midfielder will join Valencia
FOOTBALL
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
HURLING
'To me, the provinces are gone, theyâre dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
'To me, the provinces are gone, they’re dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
Reigning champions Our Lady's and 2016 kingpins Árdscoil Rís triumph in Harty quarter-finals
Free-taker key as Midleton CBS return to Harty Cup last four stage with narrow victory over Thurles CBS
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow
Cloete and Holland return as Munster name strong side for Racing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie