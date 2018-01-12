Cloete and Holland return as Munster name strong side for Racing

JOHANN VAN GRAAN has been able to recall Chris Cloete and Billy Holland for Munster’s Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 at the U Arena in Paris on Sunday [KO 3.15pm Irish time, Sky Sports].

Openside Cloete and second row Holland had to complete return-to-play protocols this week but both have returned to full training without adverse effects and are fit to take their places against the Top 14 side.

Van Graan has named a full backline of Irish internationals, with Racing-bound Simon Zebo at fullback after a badly-timed interview with the French club earlier this week.

Zebo will join Racing this summer. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Andrew Conway and Keith Earls complete the back three, while Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell continue in midfield, and Ian Keatley and Conor Murray are in the halfback slots.

The front row sees Rhys Marshall packing down with Stephen Archer and Dave Kilcoyne, while Jean Kleyn and Holland make up Munster’s second row, and the trio of captain Peter O’Mahony, Cloete and CJ Stander form the back row.

Alex Wootton has been included on the bench, with Darren Sweetnam missing out.

Munster (v Racing):

15. Simon Zebo

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Ian Keatley

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. James Cronin

18. John Ryan

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Duncan Williams

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Alex Wootton

