  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland hurling winning fitness coach in line to join Munster rugby management team

Munster could now be the next port of call for the highly-rated Lukasz Kirszenstein.

By John Fallon Friday 16 Feb 2018, 6:00 AM
6 hours ago 8,696 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3854561
Lukasz Kirszenstein helped David Burke and his Galway team-mates win the All-Ireland last year.
Image: INPHO
Lukasz Kirszenstein helped David Burke and his Galway team-mates win the All-Ireland last year.
Lukasz Kirszenstein helped David Burke and his Galway team-mates win the All-Ireland last year.
Image: INPHO

THE POLISH STRENGTH and conditioning coach who played a key role in Galway and Tipperary winning the last two All-Ireland hurling titles is in line to become part of Johann van Graan’s management team in Munster.

Lukasz Kirszenstein was hailed by Tipperary hurlers for his role in their 2016 All-Ireland win and last year Galway manager Micheal Donoghue and captain David Burke also lauded him for the big part he played in their Liam MacCarthy success.

Galway are hoping to tie Kirszenstein down to a long-term deal where he would oversee a fitness programme for the county but it has now emerged that the Polish native is being lined up for a role with Munster Rugby.

Munster are in the hunt for a new fitness chief with Aled Walters due to depart for South Africa next month where he will link up with Rassie Erasmus.

Kirszenstein, who is based in Limerick, has considerable experience working with rugby teams and served as interim strength and conditioning coach with the Munster academy for 18 months from August 2011.

He also worked with the Irish Women’s in their 2015 Six Nations triumph, having previously worked with the Munster based women in the squad from 2011 to 2014.

Kirszenstein was brought in by Tipperary manager Eamon O’Shea in November 2012 when he took charge of the Premier County.

Galway manager Donoghue witnessed the impact of Kirszenstein when he worked as part of Michael Ryan’s management team in Tipperary for a couple of seasons.

Donoghue pulled off a significant coup when he brought Kirszenstein to Galway after his first year in charge of his native county and the Polish strength and conditioning coach turned out an All-Ireland winning side for the second season in a row when the Tribesmen defeated Waterford last September.

But Munster could now be the next port of call for Kirszenstein, although coach van Graan said this week that an appointment is not imminent.

“I won’t say we are close but we are busy with the process to find the right guy, the position has been advertised all over the world and there is a process with the IRFU to find the best possible candidate but it will be a while before an announcement,” said the Munster head coach.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Schmidt’s Ireland blow off the cobwebs with high-intensity session against the U20s

‘It’s something I’ll remember forever’ – The captain of the last Cork school to lift the Dr Harty Cup

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan?': Bellerin blasts Arsenal Fan TV
'Their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan?': Bellerin blasts Arsenal Fan TV
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden
FOOTBALL
McLeish back in Scotland hot-seat for a second spell
McLeish back in Scotland hot-seat for a second spell
'He's a boy who needs love': Memphis Depay continues to frustrate despite frequent brilliance
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
LIVERPOOL
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Gerrard: 'It's not fair to compare Salah to Messi'
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
After being dropped by France, Teddy Thomas is slapped with Racing 92 fine
Chris Farrell has 'his nose in front' for Ireland's 13 shirt - Schmidt
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie