Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Five-star Pres begin Munster Schools Senior Cup defence in style as they see off Castletroy

The youngest Scannell brother was on the mark as PBC saw off Castletroy in Ballyanly.

By Denis Hurley Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 5:24 PM
3 hours ago 3,819 Views No Comments
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

PBC (Cork) 25
Castletroy College (Limerick) 8

Denis Hurley reports from Muskerry RFC

A GOOD ATTACKING display from holders PBC saw them past the challenge of Castletroy College in testing conditions at the home of Muskerry RFC in Ballyanly on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cork school ran in five tries as they led from start to finish against their Limerick opponents. Leading 10-3 at half-time after playing against the strong wind in the first half, Pres looked set to be in for a battle as Castletroy’s Eoin Murphy got an excellent try two minutes into the second period.

However, 29-time winners PBC had an immediate response through Jonathan Wren’s try and they remained in control thereafter.

An excellent opening try from centre Seán French, who showed good pace to chase his own kick, had Pres in front early on. Keeping the ball in hand, they did well against the wind and the lead was 10-0 when flanker Alex Kendellen rounded off a good move.

Castletroy then got off the mark when Sam Burns slotted a penalty shortly before the break, and they moved to within two points of the holders when centre Eoin Murphy cut through and dotted down after a scrum.

The chance to level with the conversion was missed, though – none of the game’s six tries had extras added – and Pres kicked on once more through Wren, with French getting his second before hooker Billy Scannell – younger brother of Munster stars Rory and Niall – rounded things off.

PBC: Louis Bruce; Niall Murphy, Seán French, Jonathan Wren, Sam O’Donovan; James Broderick, David Harrington; Tom Ormond, Billy Scannell, David McCarthy, Darragh O’Callaghan, Eoin Burns, Alex Kendellen, David Hyland, Mark Fitzgibbon.

Replacement: James O’Shaughnessy for Wren (58).

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Seán Madden; Jason Aylward, Eoin Murphy, Joseph Johnston, Cian Fitzgerald; Sam Burns, Michael O’Hanrahan; Ronan Keavney, Kieran O’Shea, Adam Myers, Graham Burke, John Moloney, Cillian Toland, Cian White, Conor Bermingham.

Replacements: Robert Magill for Myers (11, injured), Kenneth McGuire for Aylward (46).

Referee: Chris Harrington (MAR)

O’Mahony hopeful of shaking off ankle knock after missing Munster training today

