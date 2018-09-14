This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster SHC revamped for 2019 to allow break weekend for all counties

The Munster minor football championship format is also facing radical changes.

By Emma Duffy Friday 14 Sep 2018, 10:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,027 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4237033
The 2018 Munster Championship threw up some thrillers.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The 2018 Munster Championship threw up some thrillers.
The 2018 Munster Championship threw up some thrillers.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

NEXT YEAR’S MUNSTER senior hurling championship will be revamped to allow a break weekend for all counties at the midway point, Munster GAA have confirmed.

After calls to change the scheduling, it was decided that the 2019 provincial championship will begin a week earlier on 12 May, and will run over six weeks.

The final round of games will take place on the week ending 16 June.

A meeting of the Munster GAA Competitions Control Committee (CCC) was held in Limerick last night and ratified the change, along with a radical revamp to the Munster minor football championship.

The old competition had been highly criticised. Next year, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford will all play one another in a round-robin. The top two will meet in a play-off and the winners there will join Cork and Kerry in another round-robin.

The top two there contest the 2019 Munster final.

A Munster GAA statement on both changes, in full, reads:

“2019 Munster Senior Hurling Championship – The first round of games will begin on week ending May 12th (one week earlier than 2018) and the Munster Championship will be run over 6 weeks, allowing a break weekend for all counties midway through the round-robin series. The final round of games will take place on week ending June 16th.

“2019 Munster Minor Football Championship – A new format for the Munster Minor Football Championship has been confirmed on a one-year trial basis.

“Phase 1 will see a round-robin format involving Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford with each county getting 3 games. The top two teams will then play the Phase 1 Final. The winner of the Phase 1 Final will join Cork and Kerry in a Phase 2 round-robin format, with the top 2 teams qualifying for the Munster Final.

“The purpose of the new format is to ensure that the developing counties of Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford get at least three games against teams of a similar standard. The Phase 1 Final winner will have played four games before progressing to meet Cork and Kerry.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    IRELAND
    'Of course Iâd like to coach Ireland... itâs harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    'Of course I’d like to coach Ireland... it’s harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    Manchester City break £500 million revenue barrier in record year
    BOXING
    Spike and Lemieux, Canelo and Golovkin separated during fiery Vegas weigh-ins
    Spike and Lemieux, Canelo and Golovkin separated during fiery Vegas weigh-ins
    Tony Bellew lands fight with undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk
    'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie