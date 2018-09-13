POM, Cloete and Conway back for Munster as Carbery and Beirne start

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has welcomed captain Peter O’Mahony back for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Ospreys at Musgrave Park [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/TG4/Premier Sports].

O'Mahony returns to captain Munster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Ireland international back row will make his first appearance of the new season, starting at blindside flanker in a team that also sees Andrew Conway back on the right wing and powerful openside Chris Cloete making his long-awaited return from injury.

Van Graan has also handed new signings Joey Carbery and Tadhg Beirne their first starts in a strong Munster team as they look to bounce back from defeat in Glasgow last weekend.

Mike Haley continues at fullback in a back three that sees Conway named on the right wing and Darren Sweetnam shifting over to the left.

Dan Goggin comes into the team at inside centre, partnering Sammy Arnold in midfield, while Duncan Williams is alongside Carbery in the halfback pairing.

O’Mahony and Cloete form the back row with Arno Botha, while Darren O’Shea gets a start in the second row beside Beirne.

Munster have named an all-new front row of James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer, while Ian Keatley is involved for the first time this season as a replacement.

Meanwhile, the Ospreys have made 12 changes to their starting team and will leave star players like Justin Tipuric and Alun Wyn Jones at home.

Head coach Allen Clarke cited the importance of “squad management” and “player opportunity” in naming a team that sees wing Luke Morgan set for his debut and openside flanker Morgan Morris getting his first Pro14 start.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Dan Goggin

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. Joey Carbery

9. Duncan Williams

1. James Cronin

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Darren O’Shea

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. John Ryan

19. Jean Kleyn

20. Tommy O’Donnell

21. James Hart

22. Ian Keatley

23. Jaco Taute

Ospreys:

15. James Hook

14. Tom Williams

13. Joe Thomas

12. Cory Allen

11. Luke Morgan

10. Sam Davies

9. Tom Habberfield

1. Rhodri Jones

2. Scott Baldwin

3. Tom Botha

4. Giorgi Nemsadze

5. Adam Beard

6. Olly Cracknell (captain)

7. Morgan Morris

8. Sam Cross

Replacements:

16. Ifan Phillips

17. Nicky Smith

18. Alex Jeffries

19. James Ratti

20. Guido Volpi

21. Matthew Aubrey

22. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

23. Hanno Dirksen

Referee: Stuart Berry [SARU].

