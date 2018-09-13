This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
POM, Cloete and Conway back for Munster as Carbery and Beirne start

Johann van Graan has some of his big guns back for the visit of the Ospreys tomorrow night.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 12:06 PM
23 minutes ago 997 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4233540

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has welcomed captain Peter O’Mahony back for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with the Ospreys at Musgrave Park [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/TG4/Premier Sports].

Peter O’Mahony celebrates scoring a try O'Mahony returns to captain Munster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Ireland international back row will make his first appearance of the new season, starting at blindside flanker in a team that also sees Andrew Conway back on the right wing and powerful openside Chris Cloete making his long-awaited return from injury.

Van Graan has also handed new signings Joey Carbery and Tadhg Beirne their first starts in a strong Munster team as they look to bounce back from defeat in Glasgow last weekend.

Mike Haley continues at fullback in a back three that sees Conway named on the right wing and Darren Sweetnam shifting over to the left.

Dan Goggin comes into the team at inside centre, partnering Sammy Arnold in midfield, while Duncan Williams is alongside Carbery in the halfback pairing.

O’Mahony and Cloete form the back row with Arno Botha, while Darren O’Shea gets a start in the second row beside Beirne. 

Munster have named an all-new front row of James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer, while Ian Keatley is involved for the first time this season as a replacement.

Meanwhile, the Ospreys have made 12 changes to their starting team and will leave star players like Justin Tipuric and Alun Wyn Jones at home.

Head coach Allen Clarke cited the importance of “squad management” and “player opportunity” in naming a team that sees wing Luke Morgan set for his debut and openside flanker Morgan Morris getting his first Pro14 start. 

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold 
12. Dan Goggin
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. Joey Carbery
9. Duncan Williams

1. James Cronin
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Darren O’Shea
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry 
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. John Ryan
19. Jean Kleyn
20. Tommy O’Donnell 
21. James Hart
22. Ian Keatley
23. Jaco Taute

Ospreys:

15. James Hook
14. Tom Williams
13. Joe Thomas
12. Cory Allen
11. Luke Morgan
10. Sam Davies
9. Tom Habberfield

1. Rhodri Jones
2. Scott Baldwin
3. Tom Botha
4. Giorgi Nemsadze
5. Adam Beard
6. Olly Cracknell (captain)
7. Morgan Morris
8. Sam Cross

Replacements:

16. Ifan Phillips
17. Nicky Smith
18. Alex Jeffries
19. James Ratti
20. Guido Volpi
21. Matthew Aubrey
22. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler
23. Hanno Dirksen

Referee: Stuart Berry [SARU].

