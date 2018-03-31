LIVE: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final

The French giants are in Limerick for a hugely-anticipated shootout with the southern province. Join us for live coverage from Thomond Park.
Liveblog
The atmosphere is building at Thomond Park ahead of this hotly-anticipated meeting between two sides who have shared five European Cups between them. Ryan Bailey here to guide you through all the action, while Murray Kinsella is also in position as we bring you live coverage from Limerick throughout.
Johann van Graan keeping a close eye on Toulon’s warm-up. pic.twitter.com/EZhqsIpQgK— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) March 31, 2018
LATE CHANGE: Toulon have made a late change to their starting XV with Anthony Belleau starting at 10 ahead of Francois Trinh-Duc, who drops to the bench.
Anthony Belleau will start at 10 for Toulon, with François Trinh-Duc dropping to the bench.— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) March 31, 2018
Teams as announced otherwise. #MUNvRCT
TEAM NEWS: As for the French galacticos, they’ve named a star-studded side containing plenty of quality and international experience.
Former All Black Ma’a Nonu comes in for Malakai Fekitoa in midfield while French out-half Francois Trinh-Duc replaces Anthony Belleau in the visitors’ starting XV.
French captain Guilhem Guirado returns in the front row while Juandre Kruger starts in the second row and South African Duane Vermeulen is named at number eight in a back row alongside Facundo Isa and Raphael Lakafia.
Chris Ashton, who last week equalled the record for tries scored in a French Top 14 season when he registered his 21st of the campaign in the rout of Clermont, starts at fullback.
Toulon:
15. Chris Ashton
14. Josua Tuisova
13. Mathieu Bastareaud
12. Ma’a Nonu
11. Semi Radradra
10. Francois Trinh-Duc
9. Eric Escande
1. Florian Fresia
2. Guilhem Guirado
3. Marcel Van Der Merwe
4. Juandre Kruger
5. Dave Attwood
6. Raphael Lakafia
7. Facundo Isa
8. Duane Vermeulen.
Replacements:
16. Anthony Etrillard
17. Xavier Chiocci
18. Emerick Setiano
19. Romain Taofifenua
20. Anthony Belleau
21. Malakai Fekitoa
22. Alby Mathewson
23. Samu Manoa.
TEAM NEWS: Johann van Graan has been forced to contend with a long list of injuries heading into this quarter-final, but Munster have been boosted by the return to fitness of Zebo, Conway and Scannell.
They’re joined in the backline by Sammy Arnold and Alex Wootton, who get the nod at centre and wing respectively following injuries to Chris Farrell and Keith Earls.
Conor Murray returns from his Grand Slam winning exploits with Ireland to partner Ian Keatley at half-back, with injured out-half Tyler Bleyendaal also unavailable.
Injuries to Tommy O’Donnell and Chris Cloete have opened the door for Jack O’Donoghue to start in the back row alongside captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.
Munster:
15. Simon Zebo
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Alex Wootton
10. Ian Keatley
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Robin Copeland
21. James Hart
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Darren Sweetnam
Incredible finish to Connacht’s Challenge Cup quarter-final with Gloucester at the Sportsground. Heading into the final eight minutes and the visitors lead by two points. Follow the conclusion here.
Thomond Park is looking resplendent in the spring sunshine. This place will be rocking come kick-off.
Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of the Champions Cup quarter-final between Munster and Toulon at Thomond Park. Kick-off is at 3.15pm and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.
COMMENTS (7)