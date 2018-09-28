Mathewson to make Munster debut in inter-pro clash against Ulster

KIWI SCRUM-HALF Alby Mathewson will make his Munster debut in tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro clash against Ulster (7.35pm).

Mathewson — who has been sidelined while waiting for his work permit to be processed — is one of eight changes to the side which fell flat in Cardiff last weekend.

Keith Earls and Niall Scannell make their first starts of the season while head coach Johann van Graan also recalls Dan Goggin, Dave Kilcoyne, Billy Holland and Tommy O’Donnell to his starting XV.

The final change sees Mike Haley get the nod at fullback which means there is no place in the matchday 23 for JJ Hanrahan, with Joey Carbery retaining the number 10 jersey.

Hooker Kevin O’Byrne, who returns from a calf injury, and prop Ciaran Parker are both set to see their first Pro14 action of the season off the bench.

For Ulster, John Cooney is cleared to start at scrum-half after sitting out last week’s draw against the Cheetahs with a scalp laceration.

Hooker Adam McBurney and centre Angus Curtis are both named for their first starts of the season.

Alan O’Connor captains the visitors from the second row, where he is joined by the returning Iain Henderson.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Andrew Conway

13. Dan Goggin

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Joey Carbery

9. Alby Mathewson

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (capt)

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. James Cronin

18. Ciaran Parker

19. Jean Kleyn

20. Arno Botha

21. Duncan Williams

22. Ian Keatley

23. Sammy Arnold

Ulster

15. Peter Nelson

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Darren Cave

12. Angus Curtis

11. Angus Kernohan

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Adam McBurney

3. Ross Kane

4. Alan O’Connor (capt)

5. Iain Henderson

6. Matthew Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Jean Deysel

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Clive Ross

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Michael Lowry

23. James Hume

