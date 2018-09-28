Mathewson to make Munster debut in inter-pro clash against Ulster

KIWI SCRUM-HALF Alby Mathewson will make his Munster debut in tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro clash against Ulster (7.35pm).
Mathewson — who has been sidelined while waiting for his work permit to be processed — is one of eight changes to the side which fell flat in Cardiff last weekend.
Keith Earls and Niall Scannell make their first starts of the season while head coach Johann van Graan also recalls Dan Goggin, Dave Kilcoyne, Billy Holland and Tommy O’Donnell to his starting XV.
The final change sees Mike Haley get the nod at fullback which means there is no place in the matchday 23 for JJ Hanrahan, with Joey Carbery retaining the number 10 jersey.
Hooker Kevin O’Byrne, who returns from a calf injury, and prop Ciaran Parker are both set to see their first Pro14 action of the season off the bench.
For Ulster, John Cooney is cleared to start at scrum-half after sitting out last week’s draw against the Cheetahs with a scalp laceration.
Hooker Adam McBurney and centre Angus Curtis are both named for their first starts of the season.
Alan O’Connor captains the visitors from the second row, where he is joined by the returning Iain Henderson.
Munster
15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Alby Mathewson
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (capt)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Jean Kleyn
20. Arno Botha
21. Duncan Williams
22. Ian Keatley
23. Sammy Arnold
Ulster
15. Peter Nelson
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Darren Cave
12. Angus Curtis
11. Angus Kernohan
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Adam McBurney
3. Ross Kane
4. Alan O’Connor (capt)
5. Iain Henderson
6. Matthew Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Jean Deysel
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Clive Ross
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Michael Lowry
23. James Hume
