Saturday 20 October, 2018
11Mins

10 mins: Munster 0-0 Gloucester 

High tackle on James Cronin sees Munster win a penalty and Carberry finds touch with his kick. But Munster are definitely in a battle here.

8Mins

8 mins: Munster 0-0 Gloucester 

Munster suffering from some problems in the set-piece as Twelvetrees chases down a kick into Munster territory.

5Mins

5 mins: Good steal on the line-out from Peter O’Mahony. Duncan Williams launches a box kick but it’s well gathered in the air by Tom Marshall and they recycle the ball out to Billy Twelvetrees.

His final pass however goes out over the line.

3Mins

3 mins: Good kick from Carberry and Munster are easing themselves into the tie.

2Mins

2 min: Gloucester go on the early attack but a knock-on concedes a scrum to Munster and they can reset.

1Mins

And we’re off!

The teams are on the pitch now and ready to rock.

Thomond Park is in full voice for Stand Up And Fight!

We’re getting very close now, how do you feel this game will go? Let us know in the comment section below.

For anyone looking to watch this game on TV, it’s available on Virgin Media 1 and BT Sport 2. It’s also on Channel 4 too.

A bit of light reading before the game kicks off at 1pm. Here’s Sean Farrell’s  preview of Munster v Gloucester’s Champions Cup clash:

“January 18 2003 will forever remain a cornerstone of Munster lore.

“The day they needed four tries and a 27-point win over powerful English opponents, and relentlessly battered their way to a 33-5 win over awestruck Gloucester.

“We ought to have known it was coming last weekend. All concerns around Johann van Graan’s side after losses to Glasgow, Cardiff and Leinster fizzled away once they flicked that switch that puts them into European mode.

“In Exeter, they ratcheted the intensity through the roof to meet the continent’s form team head on. 

“Gloucester come to Limerick with a win over French champions Castres under their belt and an array of threats worthy of respect.”

Read more here

And here’s the Gloucester team that has been named:

15. Jason Woodward
14. Matt Banahan
13. Billy Twelvetrees
12. Mark Atkinson
11. Tom Marshall
10. Danny Cipriani
9. Callum Braley

1. Josh Hohneck
2. Franco Marais
3. Fraser Balmain
4. Tom Savage
5. Ed Slater (captain)
6. Freddie Clarke
7. Jake Polledri
8. Ben Morgan

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker
17. Val Rapava Ruskin
18. Ciaran Knight
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Gareth Evans
21. Ben Vellacott
22. Owen Williams
23. Tom Hudson

Here’s how Munster are lining out today:

15. Mike Haley
14. Andrew Conway
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. Joey Carbery
9. Duncan Williams

1. James Cronin
2. Rhys Marshall
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Stephen Archer
19. Billy Holland
20. Arno Botha
21. Alby Mathewson
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Sammy Arnold

Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of this Champions Cup clash between Munster and Gloucester at Thomond Park.

We all know the game that springs to mind when these two sides meet, but will we have a repeat today? 
We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as we edge closer to the 1pm kick-off so do stay with us.
And if you want to get involved in the coverage, please post a comment below or send a tweet to @Shin_Farrell.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

