49 mins ago

A bit of light reading before the game kicks off at 1pm. Here’s Sean Farrell’s preview of Munster v Gloucester’s Champions Cup clash:

“January 18 2003 will forever remain a cornerstone of Munster lore.

“The day they needed four tries and a 27-point win over powerful English opponents, and relentlessly battered their way to a 33-5 win over awestruck Gloucester.

“We ought to have known it was coming last weekend. All concerns around Johann van Graan’s side after losses to Glasgow, Cardiff and Leinster fizzled away once they flicked that switch that puts them into European mode.

“In Exeter, they ratcheted the intensity through the roof to meet the continent’s form team head on.

“Gloucester come to Limerick with a win over French champions Castres under their belt and an array of threats worthy of respect.”

