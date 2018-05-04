Munster begin work on installing new 3G pitch at Cork's Musgrave Park

The project will take 10 weeks to complete.

WORK IS UNDERWAY on the next phase of Munster Rugby’s development of Musgrave Park, with the southern province installing a new artificial playing surface at the Cork venue.

The current grass pitch is being replaced with a modified 3G surface, similar to the one at Leinster’s Donnybrook Stadium, and the installation is being carried out by Tralee-based company PST Sport.

The development is another significant investment in the facility by Munster, with the project funded by the province’s own commercial revenue streams and a Sports Capital Grant.

Munster played four Guinness Pro14 games at Musgrave Park this season and the venue is used for schools matches and local fixtures, with the new artificial pitch allowing a significant increase in the games played and events hosted there.

“In terms of facilities, it is fantastic to see this phase of our long-term strategy progressing,” Munster Rugby head of operations, Philip Quinn, said.

“Since 2015 we have installed a new 3,500 seated stand and covered terrace at Musgrave Park, improved match-day facilities, and will now have access to a consistently world-class surface all season.

“Better facilities cater for greater access and the venue is central to Munster Rugby’s plans for growth and development. This is a valuable addition to the rugby landscape in Cork and the province.”

The installation period will take up to 10 weeks to complete and the new artificial surface will be ready in time for the 2018/19 season.

