This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

My worst time? This is not even close, says Sharapova

“What’s challenging is when you’re a teenager and you have a few hundred dollars and you’ve got no sense of the future,” she said.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 12:40 PM
6 hours ago 3,781 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4217884
Maria Sharapova (RUS) plays her fourth round match at the 2018 US Open.
Image: Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA
Maria Sharapova (RUS) plays her fourth round match at the 2018 US Open.
Maria Sharapova (RUS) plays her fourth round match at the 2018 US Open.
Image: Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA

MARIA SHARAPOVA LAUGHED off suggestions that losing in the US Open fourth round represented the toughest period of her life.

That, she insists, came when she arrived in the United States with her father — but without her mother — and just $700 in their pockets.

“What’s challenging is when you’re a teenager and you have a few hundred dollars and you’ve got no sense of the future, you don’t know where you’re going to end up. You just have a dream,” said Sharapova.

“I think that’s a lot tougher than being 31 years old and having the opportunity to do whatever I want in my life.”

Sharapova, speaking after losing 6-4, 6-3 to Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday, was referring to the time when at seven years old, she left Russia for Florida.

She and father Yuri spoke no English when they arrived in the United States while visa restrictions prevented the young Sharapova from seeing her mother Yelena for two years.

Those traumatic days have long since given way to one of sport’s most powerful rags-to-riches stories which has seen Sharapova earn a personal fortune estimated to be in the region of $200 million.

But despite her sense of perspective on Monday’s defeat, there remain question marks over whether or not Sharapova will ever return to the peak of her powers.

The last of her five Grand Slam titles came at Roland Garros in 2014 with the period since interrupted by a 14-month doping ban.

She made the fourth round at the US Open last year in her first Slam since her return, the third round in Australia in January and quarter-finals in Paris before a first round exit at Wimbledon in July.

That loss to Vitalia Diatchenko, the world number 132 at the time, at the All England Club was her first opening round Wimbledon defeat and earliest Grand Slam exit in eight years.

2018 US Open - 3 Sep Maria Sharapova of Russia talks to the media after losing her fourth-round match at the 2018 US Open. Source: AFP7

On Monday, Sharapova was attempting to reach the quarter-finals in New York for the first time since 2012.

But she ran into an inspired Suarez Navarro who marked her 30th birthday with a second win in five meetings against the Russian.

The defeat was also Sharapova’s first in 23 matches played under the Flushing Meadows lights — 22 of those on the showpiece Arthur Ashe Stadium.

- ‘I’ve done plenty’ -

She is adamant that her best days are still ahead of her.

However, her performances at the US Open this year exposed serious flaws.

In her four matches, she served up 32 double faults and dropped serve 15 times.

She carved out a tournament-leading 49 break points but converted only 21, a success rate of 43%.

Her bitterest rival Serena Williams, after four rounds, has just nine double faults and has been broken only three times.

The American has a 62% conversion rate on break points at 18 of 29.

If I didn’t have the belief to keep doing this and to keep having the motivation and the grind of doing this every day in order to get myself in these positions, I don’t think I would be here,” said Sharapova.

“I think I’ve done plenty in my career, established a lot for myself personally, professionally.”

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    FOOTBALL
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    Painful Spurs defending not worthy of title contenders, says unhappy Pochettino
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Berbatov: Man City wanted me, I told my agent, âF*ck off, weâre going to Man Unitedâ
    Berbatov: Man City wanted me, I told my agent, ‘F*ck off, we’re going to Man United’
    'Ed Woodward won 2-0': Mourinho dedicates win to United executive after plane protest
    Lukaku double secures much-needed win for Mourinho's Man United at Burnley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie