Sunday 14 October, 2018
Champions Na Piarsaigh battle past Kilmallock to book Limerick decider with Doon

Na Piarsaigh will contest their fifth Limerick SHC final in six years after a hard-fought win over Kilmallock.

By Páraic McMahon Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 5:49 PM
34 minutes ago 1,312 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4285722
Na Piarsiagh and Kilmallock were in battle today (file photo)
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Na Piarsiagh and Kilmallock were in battle today (file photo)
Na Piarsiagh and Kilmallock were in battle today (file photo)
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Na Piarsaigh 2-19

Kilmallock 2-15

Paraic McMahon reports from Gaelic Grounds

LAST YEAR’S BEATEN All-Ireland club finalists Na Piarsaigh overcame the challenge of Kilmallock to book their spot in the Limerick SHC final for the fifth time in six years.

It may have taken them longer than anticipated to find their stride but overall a more balanced Na Piarsaigh were the better team across the hour.

Two goals from Adrian Breen would prove vital with the corner forward popping up on the sixth and 21st minutes to slot past Barry Hennessy.

Na Piarsaigh only managed to score 1-1 in the opening quarter in a spell where Kilmallock missed several scoreable opportunities. Graeme Mulcahy continued his rich vein of scoring and hit 1-2 inside the first 12 minutes.

A strong finish to the opening half from both teams saw Na Piarsaigh fire three of the final four scores to hold a two-point advantage at the break.

Alan Dempsey pointed on the restart for the Alan Cunningham-coached outfit but Kilmallock levelled matters with three points in succession. From here, the Caherdavin club found an extra gear and outscored their opponents 10 points to six.

Key to Na Piarsaigh’s victory was the space afforded to their full-forward line. With Peter Casey and Adrian Breen in fine form, they exploited the Kilmallock defence. All of their front eight registered scores and a final date with Doon is their reward.

Graeme Mulcahy, Oisin O’Reilly and Kevin O’Donnell impressed in attack for Kilmallock but ultimately their gaps in defence and a wide tally of 12 hindered the challenge of the side managed by John Brudair and coached by Jamie Wall.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: Adrian Breen 2-1; Shane Downing 0-7 (0-5f); Alan Dempsey 0-3; Peter Casey 0-3; Conor Boylan 0-1; Gordon Brown 0-1; David Dempsey 0-1; Kevin Downes 0-1; Conor Houlihan 0-1

Scorers for Kilmallock: Graeme Mulcahy 1-2; Oisin O’Reilly 1-1; Kevin O’Donnell 0-4; Gavin O’Mahony 0-3 (3×65′); Paudie O’Brien 0-2 (2f); Robbie Hanley 0-1; Jake Mulcahy 0-1; Phelim O’Reilly 0-1

Na Piarsaigh

1: Pádraig Kennedy

2: Jerome Boylan
3: Mike Casey
4: Kieran Kennedy

5: Ronan Lynch
6: William O’Donoghue
7: Cathal King

8: Alan Dempsey
9: Gordon Brown

10: David Dempsey
11: Shane Downing
12: Conor Boylan

13: Adrian Breen
14: Kevin Downes
15: Peter Casey

Subs: 24: Conor Houlihan for A Dempsey (49′)

Kilmallock

1: Barry Hennessy

4: Aaron Costelloe
7: Phillip O’Loughlin
3: Dan Joy

5: Paddy O’Loughlin
6: Gavin O’Mahony
19: Ciaran O’Connor

9: Robbie Hanley
8: Jake Mulcahy

11: Kevin O’Donnell
13: Michael Houlihan
12: Phelim O’Reilly

10: Paudie O’Brien
14: Graeme Mulcahy
15: Oisin O’Reilly

Subs: 18: Robbie Egan for Houlihan (HT); 23: David Woulfe for P O’Reilly (51′) 17: Mark O’Loughlin for O’Connor (56′)

Referee: Jason Mullins (St Kieran’s)

Read next:

