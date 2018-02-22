  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 22 February, 2018
Limerick hurler could face St Patrick's Day club final and All-Ireland schools semi-final within 48 hours

Jerome Boylan is chasing All-Ireland medals with Na Piarsaigh and Ardscoil Rís.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 10:50 AM
3 hours ago 3,921 Views 2 Comments
Jerome Boylan lined out at corner-back in Na Piarsaigh's All-Ireland semi-final win.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

YOUNG LIMERICK HURLER Jerome Boylan’s bid to land two All-Ireland medals this spring could see him have to play in Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day for his club in an All-Ireland final before then lining out two days later for his school in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Last Saturday week in Parnell Park, Boylan was corner-back as Na Piarsaigh saw off Slaughtneil to book their place in the All-Ireland decider on Saturday 17 March where they will meet Dublin’s Cuala.

Then last Saturday afternoon in Mallow, Boylan was celebrating again as he lined out at wing-back on the Ardscoil Rís team that defeated Midleton CBS to lift the Dr Harty Cup.

That Munster schools success propels Ardscoil Rís into the All-Ireland series and creates a packed fixture schedule for Boylan.

Ardscoil Rís are currently pencilled in to play an All-Ireland Croke Cup semi-final on Monday 19 March which would leave Boylan facing a hectic weekend with two major games.

Ardscoil Rís are attempting to get their semi-final tie deferred to Wednesday 21 March to give Boylan some breathing space but will not know if they are successful until the identity of their semi-final opponents is known when the quarter-final fixtures are completed on Saturday 3 March.

It’s not the first time that Na Piarsaigh have faced this fixture dilemma with one of their players. Two years ago when they became the first Limerick club to lift the All-Ireland senior hurling title, attacker Peter Casey was also juggling duties with both teams.

Peter Casey is tackled by Martin Burke Peter Casey in action in the 2016 All-Ireland club hurling final. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

On 12 March 2016 he hit 0-2 as Ardscoil Rís won an All-Ireland semi-final tie before five days later bagging 0-3 in Na Piarsaigh’s victory over Antrim’s Cushendall in Croke Park.

Jamie Malone will miss Clare’s next two games after his ban was upheld by Croke Park

Capital gains – Dublin North end wait for Leinster final and DCU make Fitzgibbon Cup history

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

