Clubs from Limerick and Dublin are chasing the big prize today.
Paul Schutte is a late change for Cuala, replacing Simon Timlin.
Cuala
1. Sean Brennan
2. Oisin Gough
3. Cian Oâ€™Callaghan
19. Paul Schutte
5. Darragh Oâ€™Connell
6. Sean Moran
7. John Sheanon
8. Jake Malone
9. Sean Treacy
10. David Treacy (captain)
11. Colm Cronin
12. Colum Sheanon
13. Mark Schutte
14. Con Oâ€™Callaghan
15. Nicky Kenny
Na Piarsaigh
1. Podge Kennedy
2. Jerome Boylan
3. Mike Casey
4. Niall Buckley
5. Alan Dempsey
6. Cathal King (captain)
7. Kieran Kennedy
8. Shane Dowling
9. William Oâ€™Donoghue
10. Ronan Lynch
11. David Breen
12. David Dempsey
13. Adrian Breen
14. Kevin Downes
15. Peter Casey
Welcome to the live coverage of today’s hurling decider. Throw-in is at 3.45pm. We’ll have team news shortly.
