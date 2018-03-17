  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

6,913 Views 1 Comment
Share

Paul Schutte is a late change for Cuala, replacing Simon Timlin.

Cuala

1. Sean Brennan

2. Oisin Gough
3. Cian Oâ€™Callaghan
19. Paul Schutte

5. Darragh Oâ€™Connell
6. Sean Moran
7. John Sheanon

8. Jake Malone
9. Sean Treacy

10. David Treacy (captain)
11. Colm Cronin
12. Colum Sheanon

13. Mark Schutte
14. Con Oâ€™Callaghan
15. Nicky Kenny

Na Piarsaigh

1. Podge Kennedy

2. Jerome Boylan
3. Mike Casey
4. Niall Buckley

5. Alan Dempsey
6. Cathal King (captain)
7. Kieran Kennedy

8. Shane Dowling
9. William Oâ€™Donoghue

10. Ronan Lynch
11. David Breen
12. David Dempsey

13. Adrian Breen
14. Kevin Downes
15. Peter Casey

Welcome to the live coverage of today’s hurling decider. Throw-in is at 3.45pm. We’ll have team news shortly.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Watch: Ringrose and Stander give Ireland the dream start at Twickenham
Watch: Ringrose and Stander give Ireland the dream start at Twickenham
Laidlaw's late penalty denies Conor O'Shea's Italy as Scotland end on a high
LIVE: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
IRELAND
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
Do you guys have pizza in Ireland?: 'Most Americans I met knew almost nothing about Ireland'
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
PREMIER LEAGUE
Spurs star Dele Alli hits back at dive claims: 'Iâ€™m an attacking player so I get fouled a lot'
Spurs star Dele Alli hits back at dive claims: 'Iâ€™m an attacking player so I get fouled a lot'
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
SIX NATIONS
'Send us again into a dream land': TV3's Grand Slam tilt promo is spine-tingling
'Send us again into a dream land': TV3's Grand Slam tilt promo is spine-tingling
Ireland's momentum brings belief for their Grand Slam shot in London
Mentor and apprentice: Ringrose relishing battle with former team-mate Te'o

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie