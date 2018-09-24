All-Ireland finalists through to last four as Limerick senior hurling knockout stages takes shape

ALL-IRELAND CLUB finalists Na Piarsaigh are two games away from retaining their Limerick senior hurling crown after sealing a semi-final spot with victory in their last group game yesterday over 2016 champions Patrickswell.

The win sees Na Piarsaigh advance to the last four stage along with Doon, who overtook last year’s finalists Kilmallock yesterday when they defeated them 0-17 to 0-10.

Na Piarsaigh, who supplied six players to Limerick’s All-Ireland winning squad this year, are bidding to reach their sixth final in eight seasons while Doon, who had four players in John Kiely’s triumphant county setup, last reached the decider in 2000.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday 14 October but both Na Piarsaigh and Doon will have to wait to discover their opponents.

The Limerick senior hurling championship has operated under a new group stage format this year. The top two sides from Group 1 advance straight through to the semi-finals with third and fourth placed in Group 1 advancing to the quarter-finals along with the top two from Group 2.

Kilmallock and Patrickswell advanced from Group 1 to the quarter-final stage while in Group 2 South Liberties and Murroe-Boher bagged the quarter-final spots on offer.

Those knockout games will take place on Sunday 7 October in the Gaelic Grounds with Kilmallock meeting Murroe-Boher and Patrickswell taking on South Liberties.

Limerick senior hurling championship

Quarter-finals

Sunday 7 October

Kilmallock v Murroe-Boher, Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

Patrickswell v South Liberties, Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm

