This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 9 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Fekir has passed his medical... I think it's done' - France FA president provides Liverpool update

The Lyon playmaker seems to be heading towards Anfield.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 5:18 PM
40 minutes ago 2,266 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4062008
Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir.
Image: NurPhoto via Getty Images
Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir.
Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir.
Image: NurPhoto via Getty Images

NABIL FEKIR PASSED his Liverpool medical and will become the Reds latest signing, according to French FA president Noel Le Graet.

When the deal was not made official on Friday, doubts were cast over the player’s fitness as he had suffered a serious injury to his right knee previously.

However, reports in France suggested the delay may be down to Lyon’s accountancy practises wanting the deal to be completed in the new financial year.

Le Graet offered a positive comment for fans fearful that the 24-year-old may not complete his switch to Anfield.

“He’s in the middle of negotiations and I think it’s done,” he said. “I spent 15 minutes with him this morning — he’s in good spirits.

“He passed his medical in Clairefontaine. That’s logical, we’ve done it for other players.

“He was looking forward to it because the visit he had was positive.”

FBL-FRIENDLY-FRA-IRL The 24-year-old scored against Ireland during a 2-0 friendly win last week. Source: AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Le Graet believes the negotiations were all part and parcel of regular transfer activity.

“It’s always like that when you talk about a transfer: each tries to raise his price, to lower his price, when there’s a hiccup someone wants it reduced. It’s part of the game,” he said.

Finally, he confirmed his wish to see Fekir complete his switch to Anfield before the World Cup begins in Russia next week, something that the Reds are keen for but Lyon have said will not happen.

“It would be better for him, but he’s not perturbed,” he said of the playmaker.

Fekir is coming off a career-best season with Lyon, in which he scored 23 goals and created 40 more, leading the Parc OL side to a third-place finish in Ligue 1 behind Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

He has won a place in the France World Cup squad for his performances, though Antoine Griezmann is set to be preferred to him in the starting XI for Saturday’s final warm-up friendly against the USA.

Liverpool have already plundered Fabinho from Ligue 1 this summer, with the midfielder arriving at Anfield from Monaco. The Brazilian has previously urged Fekir to join him in England.

The France international is expected to cost the Reds around €68 million.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Now is not the time:’ Patrick Kluivert says son is not ready for Barcelona move

‘I have a contract at West Ham’ – Arnautovic ignoring Man Utd rumours

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Arise, Sir Kenny: Liverpool legend Dalglish knighted
Salah laughs off Ramos injection claims: Maybe he can tell me if I'll make the World Cup!
IRELAND
'I went up to Carbery after the game and said, 'I love your work''
'I went up to Carbery after the game and said, 'I love your work''
Schmidt points to 'skinny' margins after Ireland's defeat to Wallabies
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
AUSTRALIA
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory
As it happened: Australia v Ireland, first Test
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Fekir has passed his medical... I think it's done' - France FA president provides Liverpool update
'Fekir has passed his medical... I think it's done' - France FA president provides Liverpool update
Liverpool announce Emre Can and Jon Flanagan departures while Conor Masterson signs on
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie