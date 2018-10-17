This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool midfielder Keita set for scan after picking up injury on Guinea duty

The Reds midfielder is expected to miss this weekend’s Premier League meeting with Huddersfield Town.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 1:07 PM
Keita down injured during Guinea's game with Rwanda.
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images
Image: Zuma Press/PA Images

NABY KEITA IS to undergo a scan to determine the extent of the injury he sustained on international duty with Guinea.

The Liverpool midfielder sustained a hamstring problem during his country’s 1-1 African Cup of Nations qualifying draw with Rwanda earlier this week.

Liverpool are unsure as to how long he will be out for, however, they expect him to miss this weekend’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

It has been suggested that Keita trained alone before Guinea’s first match against Rwanda last Friday — they played twice, with Guinea successful in their first meeting — as he was potentially managing an issue before the encounter.

Liverpool are expecting the results of the scan by Thursday, with the club in Champions League action next week, against Red Star Belgrade, before a Premier League encounter against Cardiff City.

While doubts persist over the fitness of the 23-year-old, who has played in all eight of the club’s Premier League fixtures so far this season, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner will train ahead of the Reds’ return to domestic action.

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League - Anfield Mane could play wearing protective gear. Source: Martin Rickett

Sadio Mane may be risked, despite reportedly breaking his thumb while playing for Senegal. If he is to play, he will likely wear protective gear.

Mohamed Salah was also injured on international duty, as he was substituted during Egypt’s win over Swaziland, during which he scored directly from a corner.

Klopp will be hopeful of having all five fit and ready as soon as possible as he gears up for a number of crunch fixtures in the coming weeks, including the Champions League double-header against Red Star and a Premier League clash away at Arsenal in early November.

The Anfield outfit currently sit third in the league table behind Manchester City and Chelsea on goal difference following an unbeaten start to the season for all three sides.

Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri are all fit, however.

