Friday 11 May, 2018
Nadal breaks McEnroe 34-year record in Madrid but Del Potro, Sharapova, Halep beaten

The Spaniard’s victory means he establishes a new Open era best for consecutive sets won on a single surface.

By AFP Thursday 10 May 2018, 10:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,185 Views 2 Comments
Rafael Nadal from Spain celebrates his victory over Diego Schwartzman from Argentina.
Image: Francisco Seco
Rafael Nadal from Spain celebrates his victory over Diego Schwartzman from Argentina.
Rafael Nadal from Spain celebrates his victory over Diego Schwartzman from Argentina.
Image: Francisco Seco

RAFAEL NADAL BROKE John McEnroe’s 34-year record on Thursday by winning his 50th consecutive set on clay at the Madrid Open.

But while the world number one cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Diego Schwartzman, Juan Martin del Potro, Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep all crashed out.

Nadal’s straight-sets victory means he establishes a new Open era best for consecutive sets won on a single surface, passing McEnroe’s 49 on carpet in 1984.

McEnroe also won the Madrid Open Indoor title that year and Nadal may be about to follow suit in the Spanish capital, with Austrian Dominic Thiem up next in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Del Potro, however, will not join him in the last eight, the Argentinian leading 4-0 in a third-set tie-break but still losing 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) to Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic.

Lajovic will now face South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, who overcame Philipp Kohlschreiber.

I think I can improve a lot of things towards Rome and Roland Garros,” Del Potro said. “I can level up my game. Right now I’m quite calm.”

Sharapova also lost in three sets to Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands while Halep, the champion in 2016 and 2017, was blown away by Karolina Pliskova.

It means Pliskova, the sixth seed, is the highest-ranked player left in the women’s draw after Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza, Elina Svitolina and Jelena Ostapenko all lost earlier in the week.

Pliskova’s 6-4, 6-3 win sets up a showdown with either two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or the talented Russian Daria Kasatkina for a place in the final on Saturday.

“Even in the warm-up I felt so good today,” Pliskova said.

I think I played one of my best matches this year for sure, and for sure on clay in my life.”

Halep said: “Today she didn’t miss. I didn’t play badly in my opinion.

“I missed in some important moments, that’s why it went her way but I’m not very disappointed about this match. She deserved to win.”

Sharapova is set to climb inside the top 40 next week and the 31-year-old will be encouraged by her week’s work, where she showed signs she is finding her rhythm.

The Russian arrived on the back of four consecutive defeats but three victories and a narrow 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 loss to Bertens suggests she could be a threat at the French Open later this month.

“It was great to get those wins against those players,” said Sharapova, the 2014 champion in Madrid.

“But there’s a reason I came up short today. You also want to evaluate that and go back to the drawing board and start over again.”

Bertens, meanwhile, will now face France’s Caroline Garcia, who eased past Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic’s conqueror, Kyle Edmund, maintained his strong run with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win over eighth seed David Goffin.

Edmund will face Denis Shapovalov, who came through his all-Canadian clash with Milos Raonic, 6-4, 6-4.

Second seed Alexander Zverev beat Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer and will now take on John Isner, who beat Pablo Cuevas.

© AFP 2018

Swansea boss set to leave club at end of season – reports>

‘I knew I was going to play. The only problem was I also knew he didn’t want to play me’>

