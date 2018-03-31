  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 31 March, 2018
Napoli hand Juventus chance to extend lead atop Serie A after slip up

Juventus could go four points clear at the Serie A summit on Saturday after Napoli could only draw 1-1 at relegation battlers Sassuolo.

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 7:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,088 Views 1 Comment
Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri
NAPOLI HAVE HANDED Juventus the opportunity to go four points clear in the Serie A title race after they could only muster a 1-1 draw at struggling Sassuolo on Saturday.

The result looked destined to be even better for the reigning champions – who face AC Milan later in the day – until Juve-owned defender Rogerio put past his own goalkeeper nine minutes from time, but it was too little too late for Napoli’s hopes of rescuing a win.

Matteo Politano, who was strongly linked with Napoli in January, fittingly scored the opener after 22 minutes, showing quick reflexes to volley in from six yards after a header came back off the crossbar.

Sassuolo should have doubled their tally soon after the restart, but Politano shot straight at Pepe Reina after coming in from the right flank and Domenico Berardi smashed the rebound harmlessly wide.

Maurizio Sarri threw Arkadiusz Milik on for Jorginho just after the hour and he made a good impact, drawing a strong save from Andrea Consigli with a scissor-kick 10 minutes from time.

Their persistence finally paid off a few moments later, as Rogerio turned a cross into his own goal under pressure from Jose Callejon.

But they had to settle for a point, as a late Milik header came back off the crossbar and saved Sassuolo.

- Omni

