Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 8 April, 2018
Last-gasp Napoli keep Serie A title ambitions alive in dramatic fashion

Juventus remain four points clear at the summit.

By AFP Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 9:09 PM
1 hour ago 2,368 Views 1 Comment
Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens celebrate.
Image: Francesco Pecoraro
Image: Francesco Pecoraro

LAST-GASP GOALS from Arkadiusz Milik and Amadou Diawara kept Napoli’s Serie A title ambitions alive as a 2-1 win over Chievo on Sunday maintained the pressure on reigning champions Juventus.

Maurizio Sarri’s title-chasers looked destined to remain seven points behind Juventus as they trailed until the 89th minute at their San Paolo stadium.

Polish striker Mariusz Stepinski’s goal on 73 minutes had put the relegation battlers from Verona ahead, with Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino making a string of saves including from a Dries Mertens penalty.

But Milik headed in the equaliser with one minute of normal time to go with Guinean midfielder Diawara grabbing the winner deep into injury time.

“We won a game that we deserved to win,” said Sarri.

“It had seemed cursed, as we had 31 shots on goal, missed a penalty, hit the woodwork. It was one of those classic games where the team does everything right and the ball won’t go in.

“But they kept pushing and the logical conclusion was to win the match.”

Juventus’ 4-2 win over Benevento on Saturday had opened up a seven-point advantage as the Turin giants chase a seventh straight title.

But the gap is now back to four points with just seven games remaining as Napoli continue to push for a first Scudetto since 1990.

Despite dominating Napoli had little to show for their efforts, with Stepinski breaking through on Chievo’s first real chance after sloppy defending by the hosts.

A Lorenzo Tonelli header rattled the crossbar minutes later, with Sorrentino saving a curling Insigne goal-bound shot and Mertens and Piotr Zielinski also hitting wide.

But in the final minute with the whistles of the home crowd growing louder, Insigne crossed for Milik and Diawara grabbed his first Serie A goal ot ensure Napoli keep the pressure on Juventus, with the two sides still to go head-to-head in Turin on April 22.

“I have to thank the fans, because without them, we would not have won the match,” said Sarri.

“When we got the equaliser, the Stadio San Paolo turned into a cauldron and we rode that wave.”

Earlier, Adem Ljajic scored the only goal for Torino to ensure former club Inter Milan missed the chance to move third.

Inter could have overtaken Roma after the capital club lost 2-0 at home against Fiorentina on Saturday.

But Luciano Spalletti’s side dropped out of the Champions League places with Lazio moving up from fifth to third after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Udinese.

Kevin Lasagna had put Udinese in front when he headed in after 13 minutes, but Serie A top-scorer Ciro Immobile equalised on 26 minutes with Luis Alberto grabbing the winner nine minutes later.

Pushing for Europa League football next season, Torino are six points off the sixth position held by AC Milan who host Sassuolo later on Sunday.

“There are moments when it doesn’t go your way, no matter how you try, even if you push the ball,” said Spalletti, whose side were held to a goalless draw by AC Milan in midweek.

Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu kept out early efforts from Antonio Candreva and Inter captain Mauro Icardi as the visitors threatened early.

But Torino got the breakthrough with full-back Lorenzo De Silvestri setting up Ljajic for a 36th-minute winner.

Sirigu again tipped away an Icardi volley, and kept out a Candreva effort, with Inter also hitting the woodwork twice before falling to a fourth defeat this season.

© – AFP, 2018

‘It is very difficult to explain’: Conte bemused by Chelsea’s failure to beat West Ham

‘Sometimes he needs to rest’: Zidane explains Ronaldo’s derby withdrawal

