Napoli star warned off Manchester rain amid links to United

MAN UNITED ARE being heavily linked with Napoli midfielder Jorginho, but his agent has warned him off a move to rain-soaked England.

Jose Mourinho is said to already be in the process of piecing together summer transfer plans, and the Italy international has emerged as an option the Red Devils are prepared to pursue.

Discussions regarding a possible deal are reported to have already been held, with Jorginho’s representatives having travelled to Old Trafford to talk terms.

The 26-year-old is, however, tied to a long-term contract and has been urged to consider ambition and climate before making a decision on his future.

Joao Santos told Radio Crc on the transfer talk surrounding Jorginho: “From June he’ll have two more years on his contract and maybe we’ll start discussing it then, it’s pointless messing with his head.

“The contract isn’t expiring any time soon, there’s time.

“He’s happy in Naples, Jorginho is happy and the city is very beautiful.

“Manchester United and Manchester City? When you’re playing for the Serie A leaders it’s only logical that important teams will ask for updates: for example the length of the contract.

“I’m glad to come here [to Naples] too, it’s a very Brazilian climate.

“In Manchester it rains too often.”

Jorginho has been with Napoli since January 2014, when he completed a switch from Verona.

He has been a regular throughout his time with the Serie A club, taking in well over 100 appearances.

Having proven himself at the highest level, United are said to see him as an ideal long-term replacement for Michael Carrick – who will be heading into retirement at the end of the season.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!