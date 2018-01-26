Nash to start two games in five hours after Cork name team to face Kilkenny

SATURDAY LOOKS SET to be a busy one for Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash.

The two-time All-Star has been included in the Rebels’ starting line-up by new manager John Meyler for Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 opener against Kilkenny.

That’s in spite of the fact that Nash is also due to play an important game for his club earlier in the day.

The 33-year-old will be a key figure for Kanturk as they take on Middletown Na Fianna of Armagh in the semi-finals of the AIB All-Ireland intermediate club hurling championship.

That game is due to take place in Newbridge at 2pm. Cork’s clash with Kilkenny is scheduled for Páirc Uí Chaoimh — approximately 210 kilometres away — at 7pm, so Nash will have to make a quick dash to make it back to Cork in time.

Meanwhile, Meyler has opted to give three players their first competitive starts at senior inter-county level for the visit of the Cats — half-backs Tim O’Mahony and Sean O’Donoghue, as well as Robbie O’Flynn in the half-forward line.

Having focused on football in recent seasons, Eoin Cadogan will make his appearance for the Cork hurlers since 2014. The Douglas man has been named to start at full-back.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

8. Darragh FItzgibbon (Charleville)

9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)

11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

12. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

14. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s — captain)

15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs:

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)

18. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

19. Rob O’Shea (Carrigaline)

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

21. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

22. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

23. Eoghain Murphy (Sarsfields)

24. Michael Cahalane (Bandon)

25. Stephen Murphy (Blackrock)

26. William Kearney (Sarsfields)