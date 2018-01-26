  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 26 January, 2018
Nash to start two games in five hours after Cork name team to face Kilkenny

The goalkeeper is due to be involved for both club and county in Newbridge and Cork on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Friday 26 Jan 2018, 8:59 AM
1 hour ago 2,950 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3817769
Kanturk and Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SATURDAY LOOKS SET to be a busy one for Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash.

The two-time All-Star has been included in the Rebels’ starting line-up by new manager John Meyler for Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 opener against Kilkenny.

That’s in spite of the fact that Nash is also due to play an important game for his club earlier in the day.

The 33-year-old will be a key figure for Kanturk as they take on Middletown Na Fianna of Armagh in the semi-finals of the AIB All-Ireland intermediate club hurling championship.

That game is due to take place in Newbridge at 2pm. Cork’s clash with Kilkenny is scheduled for Páirc Uí Chaoimh — approximately 210 kilometres away — at 7pm, so Nash will have to make a quick dash to make it back to Cork in time.

Meanwhile, Meyler has opted to give three players their first competitive starts at senior inter-county level for the visit of the Cats — half-backs Tim O’Mahony and Sean O’Donoghue, as well as Robbie O’Flynn in the half-forward line.

Having focused on football in recent seasons, Eoin Cadogan will make his appearance for the Cork hurlers since 2014. The Douglas man has been named to start at full-back.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. David Griffin (Carrigaline)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

8. Darragh FItzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s — captain)
15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs:

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)
18. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
19. Rob O’Shea (Carrigaline)
20. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
21. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
22. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
23. Eoghain Murphy (Sarsfields)
24. Michael Cahalane (Bandon)
25. Stephen Murphy (Blackrock)
26. William Kearney (Sarsfields)

