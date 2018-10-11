Dublin GAA unveil new jersey for the 2019 season

DUBLIN GAA HAS this morning unveiled the new sky blue jersey its four senior inter-county sides will be wearing during the 2019 season.

The O’Neills-designed kit features a navy collar as well as three white stripes on the shoulder of the jersey, while the predominantly navy shorts are infused with a sky blue finish.

Jim Gavin’s senior footballers will wear the jersey as they bid to lift a record fifth straight All-Ireland title next summer, while the Dublin ladies will also be looking to defend the Brendan Martin Cup in 2019.

The jersey, which is priced at €70 for adults, is available in Elverys and online from Friday.

What do you make of the design?

