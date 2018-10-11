This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin GAA unveil new jersey for the 2019 season

The O’Neills-designed kit retails at €70.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 10:03 AM
DUBLIN GAA HAS this morning unveiled the new sky blue jersey its four senior inter-county sides will be wearing during the 2019 season. 

The O’Neills-designed kit features a navy collar as well as three white stripes on the shoulder of the jersey, while the predominantly navy shorts are infused with a sky blue finish.

Jim Gavin’s senior footballers will wear the jersey as they bid to lift a record fifth straight All-Ireland title next summer, while the Dublin ladies will also be looking to defend the Brendan Martin Cup in 2019.

The jersey, which is priced at €70 for adults, is available in Elverys and online from Friday.

What do you make of the design?

