  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NBA coach calls out 'cowardice' of Donald Trump for dodging rally against gun violence

Gregg Popovich has been a long-time critic of the US President.

By Business Insider Monday 26 Mar 2018, 11:32 PM
1 hour ago 798 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3925501
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (file pic).
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GREGG POPOVICH ONCE again spoke out against President Donald Trump, this time regarding his response to the “March for Our Lives” rallies that took place in Washington DC and across the country on Saturday.

Ahead of the Spurs game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Popovich was asked for his thoughts on what the marches meant for the future of the country. Popovich started by complimenting the students on the work they’ve done.

“Well, the future of the country is a pretty big thing,” Pop said. “There’s not one event that is going to signal what it’s going to be like in the future. But I can tell you that I’m sure most everybody is going to be unbelievably proud and excited about those students and what they’ve done.”

Popovich went on to criticise the response from politicians in general as underwhelming, calling their inaction a “dereliction of duty” in the face of such violence, and again complimenting the students for taking action where the adults refused to do so.

But Popovich saved his harshest criticisms for Trump, once again calling the president a coward and criticizing his choice to retreat to Mar-a-Lago amidst such a momentous outpouring of humanity.

“It’s just cowardice,” Pop said. “A real leader would have been in Washington D.C. this weekend, not at his penthouse at Mar-a-Lago. He would have had the decency to meet with a group, to see what’s going on, and how important it is, and how important our children should be to us. So for all those politicians involved, it’s just a dereliction of duty.”

This is not the first time Popovich was asked for his views on the political climate. The Spurs coach has been asked more and more to wade into the world of politics since Trump first became the Republican nominee, speaking on Trumpwhite privilegethe importance of the giving, and more.

You can read Popovich’s comments in their entirety here.

Italy international warns Premier League suitors: I’ll only join a big club if I’m a starter>

‘Nobody’s untouchable’ – Giants refuse to rule out Beckham trade as contract talks stall>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
Ex-Fiji lock joins Cheika's Wallabies as forwards coach in time for summer Tests against Ireland
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
AUSTRALIA
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
First direct Australia-Europe scheduled flight touches down in Heathrow after 17 hours
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I gave the ball away 3 times against Palace and I thought I wouldn't play again'
'I gave the ball away 3 times against Palace and I thought I wouldn't play again'
Italy international warns Premier League suitors: I'll only join a big club if I'm a starter
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie