Electric Stephen Curry stuns Wizards with 51 points while LeBron earns first Lakers win

STEPHEN CURRY WAS on fire as reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors topped the Washington Wizards, while the Toronto Raptors continued their flawless start to the season.

Curry ignited for 51 points in a scintillating performance to lead the Warriors to a 144-112 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

The two-time MVP was 15-for-24 from the field, 11-for-16 from three-point range and 10-for-10 from the free throw line before sitting out the fourth quarter midweek.

Curry is now fifth on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made list.

The Raptors, meanwhile, remain undefeated after downing the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-105.

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points and grabbed five rebounds to inspire the in-form Raptors.

The Raptors controlled the game for most of the second half but Minnesota made a run before Karl-Anthony Towns connected on a shorter jumper to trim the deficit to five points with 1:16 to play.

Leonard, however, answered with four straight points to secure the win.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still searching for the first win of the season after losing 102-86 to the Brooklyn Nets, while LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers opened their account by beating the Phoenix Suns 131-113.

LeBron James in action against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

James scored all of his 19 points in three quarters and likely would have posted his 74th career triple double if he hadn’t sat out the fourth with the game already in hand.

But this Laker win, he said, was by committee as seven players reached double figures.

“It feels great to win, period,” he said. “But it feels good for us to know that what we have been doing over training camp and these first few games of the season that we are continuing to get better.

“We got better tonight and we are going to try and continue that going forward.”

